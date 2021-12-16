johar: Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoors help tests positive Covid; Karan Johar’s buildings unsealed | Mumbai News





MUMBAI: Two days after actor Kareena Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19, her house help has got a positive report. Meanwhile, after actor Sanjay Kapoors wife Maheep, her daughter Shanaya too has tested positive. Shanaya took to social media on Wednesday to post her symptoms are mild.

Kareena Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and a few others had attended a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johars residence last week. Meanwhile, civic officials who had collected more than 100 swabs from residents of the buildings where Kareena Kapoor, Johar, actor Amrita Arora and actor Sohail Khans wife Seema Khan live, unsealed the societies on Wednesday after all the samples tested negative.

A senior civic official said they received the positive report of Kareena Kapoors house help on Wednesday. We will be checking on their health till the time they are in isolation. Apart from these high-risk contacts, we also tested 108 people from four buildings of actor Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar and Seema Khan and all tested negative, said the official, adding actors Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora who were at Johars home tested negative. Officials are trying to reach designer Manish Malhotra who was at Johars home too for his health status.

When contacted, Vinayak Vispute, BMC assistant municipal commissioner, H-West Ward, confirmed the BMC has unsealed the buildings.

Johar took to social media on Wednesday where he put out a note which read: My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all negative. In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city. Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that an 8 person intimate gathering is not a party. And my home which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no hotspot of covid. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly. My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all. Karan Johar.

Shanaya and her mother are in home quarantine at a building in JVPD, said Prithviraj Chavan, assistant BMC commissioner, K-West Ward.

