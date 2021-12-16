Harnaaz Sandhu wants to work not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood, wants to break the conservative thinking of society





Harnaaz Sandhu Harnaaz Sandhu from Chandigarh made India proud by winning the 2021 Miss Universe title after 21 years. In a recent interview, Harnaz Sandhu said that there was a party vibe all over India because after 21 years India got the chance to wear the crown. Speaking to PTI, Harnaaz said, “I want to express my gratitude to all of you and I have filled my heart with respect who trusted me. I want to use this platform to talk about all the issues that should be of concern to all of us. Harnaaz revealed that her mother, Ravinder Kaur Sandhu, is a gynecologist and was her biggest inspiration, she always wanted to raise awareness about breast cancer and menstrual hygiene issues as well as empower women. Harnaaz said: I want to be part of Hollywood and not just Bollywood Miss Universe 2021 has stated that she wants to be part of Hollywood and not just Bollywood and wants to use this platform to break stereotypes. She added: I would love to be a part of not only Bollywood but also Hollywood because through that I would like to break the stereotype. I think people in the 21st century are inspired by movies and web series. So I would like to inspire people and try to talk about these problems that need to be eradicated from society. Harnaaz and 2 other contestants were asked on the last lap to give advice to today’s women on how to cope with the pressure. In response, Harnaaz said that women today don’t believe in themselves and need to understand that confidence makes you a better person and stop comparing yourself to others. Harnaaz is a model by profession and has also worked in some Punjabi films. Harnaaz has remained in the headlines since winning the 2021 Miss Universe title. Before him, Bollywood actress Lara Dutta won her title in 2000. After Harnaaz became Miss Universe, Neha Dhupia, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen had congratulated via social networks. Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Team Released Statement, Said – Party Guest Was Sick And Also Read – This beautiful Pakistani actress wants to enter Bollywood, was part of the hit show ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsncr.com/entertainment/miss-universe-2021-harnaaz-sandhu-wants-to-work-not-only-in-bollywood-but-also-in-hollywood-wants-to-break-the-conservative-thinking-of-society/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos