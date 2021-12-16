It is a known fact that Akkineni Nagarjuna is making a movie called Brahmastra in Hindi. The movie has been in the works for over two years now and a few weeks ago all of the filming was also finished.

Now the latest update is that the film’s release date has been locked on September 9, 2022. The news is that up to ten teasers will be released in the next few days. These teasers will be introductions to the characters of the main actors.

The film stars Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in key roles. Ayan Mukherjee is directing this film which has Amitabh Bachchan as another main actor. The film is produced by Karan Johar.

