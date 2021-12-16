Is Hollywood moving the needle on diversity and inclusion?

Over the past 21 months, Americans have demanded changes in everything from policing and corporate hiring practices to the stories told on screen. This racial awakening took on new urgency after the police murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in 2020.

In a panel discussion at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2021, entertainment industry insiders discussed how Hollywood is adapting to calls for change.

“We are starting to see bite in assessing the diversity makeup for boards and other organizations, which makes it much more transparent,” said Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Director of Human Resources at Vice Media. “I’m also optimistic about the standards of inclusion that studios like Disney and others have put in place.”

Disney has a series of programs to amplify underrepresented voices. In May, Lionsgate’s Starz unveiled its #TakeTheLead initiative develop more content for and about women and under-represented audiences. And this week, WarnerMedia Access launched a program to provide training for marginalized artists, especially people with disabilities, actors of Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) descent, and trans communities.

While these programs grab the headlines, are they really making a difference?

“I was listening to Daisy and she mentioned Disney, and I’m actually on a commission there. They have made a significant investment, not only in terms of their employees and their workplace, but also their content, ”said Gil Robertson, president and co-founder of the African American Film Critics Association.

“They’ve reached out to organizations that represent just about every possible configuration of a human imaginable to actively participate in this discussion,” Robertson added of Disney. “I mean, people are going in the right direction… are we going to see something tomorrow?” Unlikely, but will we get there eventually? I certainly hope so.

Malia Arrington, executive director of the Hollywood Commission, said change can start right through the hiring process.

“Hollywood has a tradition and a history of hiring people you know, doesn’t it? So you hire people who are like you. You hire people you’ve worked with before, ”she said, before challenging industry insiders to look for new ways to find more diverse candidates.

“We really need to start thinking about our pipelines in a much more different way and re-evaluating the qualifications that we have in place to see if they are really a qualification for the job that we are looking for. Because in a lot of cases it’s just leftovers of where we wanted someone to go to school and not something that is really needed to get the job done, ”Arrington said.

Ivy Kagan Bierman, head of entertainment work at Loeb & Loeb LLP, agreed.

“You can bring all kinds of people to your workplace, but if it’s not an inclusive workplace, you’ve only done half the job and the people you brought to your workplace doesn’t feel comfortable, you you probably won’t be able to hold them back, ”she said.

Bierman admitted that even his company had been forced to adapt to the change.

“We had a large client in our firm, as many do now, who wanted to know who was on the team for some major litigation. And the lawyer who was in charge of this litigation really took to heart that he needed to constitute a very diverse team, ”she recalls. “And he built a diverse team of over 20 people and that required hiring new people. And so once he did that, I think it really dispelled that idea that they’re not out there, you can’t find them.

Auger-Dominguez noted that Vice Media has rethought some of its business practices.

“I joined [Vice] in May 2020, on May 11, two weeks before the murder of George Floyd, ”she said. “And so, we’ve spent the last year and a half listening to our employees very carefully, because while listening alone won’t solve the problem, giving employees a voice is really essential in the work that we do. And so, we did what every company did from a human process in terms of recruiting, retaining, developing, promoting, all of those standard processes.

Robertson reminded the panel that diversity can bring rewards.

“We live in the world and the world is made up of many wonderful and different people. And so, those voices from a business perspective should be reflected, ”he said. “And by understanding them, you can market them appropriately, you can send them appropriate messages. And so, it impacts your bottom line.

