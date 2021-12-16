Age is just a number for Milind Soman! Actor, cycling 1,000 km from Mumbai to Delhi, Ankita Konwar rains Insta’s love on a “mad husband”





Actor and model Milind Soman, even at the age of 56, believes in achieving new fitness milestones every day. His latest achievement is a 1,000 km green bike ride from Mumbai to Delhi to raise awareness about air pollution, which ended today. After completing the trip, Soman said he felt elated and elated to have been a part of the initiative. The Green Ride was an effort to explore and promote healthier modes of transportation. I hope I was able to raise awareness of how we pollute the air we breathe and the efforts we can all make to reduce this pollution, he said. Soman also had a few eco lessons to spare. The model added that every little step – carpooling, planting a tree, choosing to ride a bike rather than taking a car, quitting smoking – all play a huge role in making the environment healthier for us and the whole community. life on the planet.

The bike trip, organized by the, began on December 3 from Mumbai and traveled through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana before reaching New Delhi on Wednesday. It was a fun ride from Mumbai to Delhi, visiting the #BankofBarodas offices and interacting with their customers and https://t.co/l3OvkVC3cq – Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) 1639499751000 As always, his biggest cheerleader in her fitness journey, his wife, Ankita Konwar, praised her husband on social media for taking the initiative. In one of her Instagram stories, she wrote: Because running from Delhi to Mumbai was not enough for my crazy husband! Now he is cycling from Mumbai to Delhi. Soman, who is an avid fitness enthusiast and self-proclaimed enemy of the lazy life, said in an Instagram Live in early August this year that he isn’t giving up on his fitness routine for even one day. Each day, I only do one set of pull-ups and try to get a little improvement each day, because the most important thing in the journey to better health and fitness is just regularity, had -he says. He is also expanding his fitness philosophy of never giving up on life decisions. Soman deftly explains it in the caption of one of the videos he shared on Instagram, which reads: Failed again! But never say no to the struggle, for any struggle that you accept with all your heart is what prepares you to face the rest of your life.

