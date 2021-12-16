Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch’s sister dies of cancer as heartbroken actor pays tribute to ‘gifted’ artist
Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed his devastation following the ‘horrific’ death of his sister, who recently died of cancer.
The Sherlock star, 45, has first revealed that his older and “brilliant” brother Tracy Peacock, 62, has lost a seven-year battle with the disease.
The public did not know that the artist, affectionately known as “Tracks”, had even been ill, let alone died.
“She died of cancer,” Cumberbatch said, “She had been fighting for seven years.”
The Harrow-trained actor, who stars in the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, added, “As the very horrible Donald Rumsfeld said, ‘things are happening.’ It’s horrible.
“She had nothing to do with this world. She was distinctly different.
“She was a brilliant artist, but she ended up doing a lot of restoration work on canvas, frames and carpentry.
“But still kept hold of it and did its own job and made most of the Christmas and celebration cards of any type of festival. She was very good.
Tracy was the daughter of Cumberbatch actress mother Wanda Ventham, from her first marriage to James Tabernacle.
When Wanda married Cumberbatch’s father, Timothy Carlton, teenage Tracy stayed with her mother and therefore grew up with the future star.
Tracy often took care of her little brother and accidentally left him too long on an icy roof after placing him there to calm him down.
“She forgot about me,” he recalls fondly.
“I mean, it was funny. She was in the kitchen with her friends and suddenly saw snow falling through the window.
Tracy was the daughter of Cumberbatch actress’ mother Wanda Ventham, from her first marriage to James Tabernacle (Pictured: Cumberbatch on the set of Sherlock with Martin Freeman)
Tracy spoke on behalf of his brother after his separation in 2012 from fashion designer girlfriend Anna Jones, explaining why he struggled to find potential suitors.
“You’d have to be a cookie smart enough to follow him,” she said, “I think that’s why he might be having trouble with girlfriends.”
Cumberbatch has since married stage director Sophie Hunter, with whom he has three children.
Tracy leaves behind a husband and 34-year-old daughter, Emily.
Cumberbatch is currently playing the role of a cowboy in the Netflix movie The Power Of The Dog.
During a press tour for the film last month, he asserted that “we have to correct the behavior of men” as he called for an end to toxic masculinity.
Cumberbatch plays charismatic breeder Phil Burbank – who inspires fear and awe in those around him – and used a promotional interview to explain the importance of exploring such topics.
The Sherlock star made the comments while advertising his latest film, Power of the Dog, an adaptation of a Thomas Savage novel.
He told Sky News: “We have to fix the behavior of men. You kind of have to lift the engine cover a bit.
“I think it’s still relevant, and in a world that questions and tear apart and finally point out the inadequacies of the status quo and patriarchy, that’s even more important.
“You get that kind of rebellious aspect, that denial, that kind of childish defensive stance of“ not all men are bad. ”No, we just have to shut up and listen.
“There isn’t enough recognition of the abuse, there isn’t enough recognition of the inconvenience and, at the same time, somewhere along the line – maybe not now, but somewhere along the line. the line – maybe we need to do what the movie does too, which is to examine the reason behind the oppressive behavior to mend men.
