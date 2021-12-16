Ingo Rademacher says conservative ‘general hospital’ cast has remained silent – deadline

UPDATE throughout, with video: In an interview with Tucker Carlson streaming today, the former General hospital star Ingo Rademacher compared Covid to “a serious flu virus”, claimed without evidence that vaccines “don’t do a good job of stopping the spread” of the coronavirus, and speculated that Disney / ABC would have canceled the soap for a long time if the conservative actors have refused, en masse, to comply with the vaccination mandate.

the GH The actors “kind of knew that the warrants were coming a few months ago because Disney had already started hiring employees at their theme parks,” Rademacher said in the interview recorded for Tucker Carlson today on streaming site Fox Nation, adding that while it received private support from some cast and crew members, a unified position could have resulted in the cancellation.

“Let’s say everyone was standing up for me,” Rademacher said, “if we all tied our arms together and said, ‘We’re not taking this vaccine,’ Disney would have just canceled the show. This is what I believe. We’re kind of this show here on the side that has a slit. We are still walking on thin ice.

Rademacher offered no evidence to support speculation about a possible cancellation. Only two members of the cast – Rademacher and Steve Burton – were fired for their refusal to be vaccinated.

Rademacher then came up with some boilerplate anti-vax phrases – “Tit is about fundamental human rights and medical freedom to choose ”- and said:“Taking this vaccine goes against everything I believe in and the way I live my life. “

“Western medicine has its place, I think, but we try to avoid it as much as possible because it’s not preventive, so we use alternative medicine throughout the family,” the actor said.

At one point, Carlson called Disney “corporate monsters.” Fox News requires its employees to be vaccinated or tested daily.

According to the Centers for Disease Control: “COVID-19 vaccines are effective in protecting people against COVID-19 and help prevent adults and children from becoming seriously ill. COVID-19 vaccines can reduce the risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Getting everyone vaccinated from the age of 5 can help the whole family, including siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and family members who may be at risk of getting very sick if they are infected. .

“People are going to try to portray me as a right-wing conservative nutcase who couldn’t be further from the truth,” Rademacher said. (The actor has been criticized by social media in the past for calling Covid a “Chinese coronavirus,” his refusal to “call a transgender an empowered woman” and warnings to “stop [talking] on racism… it’s 2020 and only the media are not silent on this subject. “)

Rademacher declined to specify which General hospital the cast members supported his decision (“There’s a a lot of conservatives on the show, ”he said), but added,“ It’s not public support, so is it really support?

“This fight sort of chose me.” The star of the general hospital Ingo Rademacher explains on ‘@TuckerCarlson Today, why he continued his company’s vaccine tenure. Watch the full interview now on Fox Nation. https://t.co/4eQizI22YJ pic.twitter.com/79ntFgPo1b – Fox Nation (@foxnation) December 16, 2021

Regarding the lawsuit he filed against ABC earlier this week, Rademacher said he was presented to his lawyers at JW Howard Attorneys by Robert Kennedy Jr., and that he was supported in the legal battle by Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense and PERK, the organization which is involved in various other similar lawsuits.

Rademacher was asked by Carlson about the “very unhappy person” in the GH actors who openly criticized the actor, an obvious but unnamed reference to Nancy Lee Grahn. “A complete fanatic,” Rademacher replied without an explanation, quickly adding: “I love him. I love his job and I defend his free speech.

Grahn, with whom former Jasper “Jax” Jacks traded blows on social media during the tenure, was unimpressed with Carlson’s reservation, earlier tweeting: “When you get hoisted by your own firecracker (dragged along mercilessly 4 being indefendably racist, transphobic, and anti-science) by ALL major media and social platforms that you overwhelmingly disapprove of, continue #tuckercarlson.

Rademacher’s dismissal and lawsuit have drawn considerable attention to the soap veteran in recent weeks. Yesterday evening during his Last show monologue, late-night host Stephen Colbert skewered the actor, referencing in the long run GH cast member as a “random collection of consonants”.

“Sorry, mate,” Colbert joked, “but you have to follow medical advice – you’re on General Hospital, not General stuff I read on Facebook.

To explain Rademacher’s claim that the vaccine’s mandate violates his religious freedom, Colbert cited the lawsuit, saying, “My body is endowed by my creator with natural processes to protect me.

“Now a lot of people say Ingo Rademacher is ridiculous,” Colbert continued before embarking on a mock soap opera story: “Unless… it’s not Ingo Rademacher! He’s Ingo’s twin brother! Rademacher, Vigo Rademacher, who has just woken up from a coma… ”

After unfolding a series of improbable soap opera stories – coma, amnesia, attempted murder – Colbert came to his point: “Or maybe, in a final twist, none of this is true and Ingo Rademacher no is a stupid jerk. It makes more sense. It’s this one.”

Watch the monologue below, with Rademacher’s jokes arriving at 6:43 am.

When you’re hoisted by your own firecracker (dragged mercilessly 4 being indefensible racist, transphobic, and anti-science) by ALL of the major media and social platforms that have overwhelmingly disapproved of you, you carry on #tuckercarlson. – Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) December 15, 2021