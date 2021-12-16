Entertainment
AHF to cut the ribbon at the Flagship Hollywood Healthcare Center on December 16
HOLLYWOOD, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is pleased to announce the opening of its Hollywood flagship AHF Health Center provide cutting-edge HIV / AIDS medical care and services to patients, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. To mark the occasion, the AHF will organize a inauguration ceremony and reception Thursday December 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The site, at 4905 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027, is an all-in-one facility that also includes full service AHF pharmacy, as well as one of the ever popular and award winning AHF Outside the closet thrift stores as well as an AHF fitness center. The location will also soon be home to AHF’s first Food for Health marketplace to tackle food insecurity.
WHAT:
RIBBON OPENING AND CUTTING CEREMONY
WHEN:
THURSDAY December 16, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
OR:
AHF Hollywood Flagship Health Center
WHO:
AHF’s new flagship healthcare facility is moving from its current location nearby, to the professional towers on the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center campus, about two miles away.
AHF’s presence in the community continues to grow as we are honored to open this new state-of-the-art AHF health center in Hollywood, said Michael weinstein, president of the AHF. We firmly believe that the convenience offered by our all-in-one model, with a clinic, AHF pharmacy and other services all under one roof, can help change the trajectory of the local HIV epidemic for the better. here in Los Angeles and our other similar sites across the country.
AHF is proud to be able to continue to provide quality medical care and services to our existing Hollywood Health Center clients at this new location, as well as to extend our reach to even more patients in need through at this convenient new location on Hollywood Boulevard, said Carl Millner, MD, AHF Western Regional Medical Director. Our all-in-one model helps break down barriers for everyone who needs care, whether they are already in care, those who may not know their HIV status, as well as those who already have been identified as HIV positive, but for some reason they may not currently be. to be taken in hand.
Our new flagship AHF Hollywood Healthcare Center replaces the very first AHF treatment clinic, which opened thirty years ago on the campus of what is now the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center at a time in 1991 when drugs Life-saving antiretrovirals to fight and treat HIV were not even available yet. , noted Dr William Arroyo, Chairman of the AHF Board of Directors. Today, thanks to advances in treatment, people living with HIV can live long and healthy lives. And if they stick to their drug regimens and manage their infections with care, they shouldn’t need the services a hospital provides. These developments allow AHF to place this facility directly into the community, in its new, easily accessible location on Hollywood Boulevard. And as a testament to AHF’s remarkable growth, this facility is now just one of 84 AHF clinics in the United States, with an additional 757 clinics in 44 countries around the world!
All of our AHF pharmacy locations are full service pharmacies serving the pharmacy needs of all types of patients and customers. HIV as well as on PrEP, for prevention in HIV negative people, said Scott Carruthers, Senior executive and director of pharmacy for the AHF. Our all-in-one, one-stop-shop approach is an added convenience to streamline services and improve health outcomes by increasing uptake of life-saving antiretroviral therapy. We are delighted to officially dedicate this new AHF pharmacy site in Hollywood.
HIV in Los Angeles
There are currently 57,700 people living with HIV in LA County with 1,300 people newly diagnosed each year. An estimated 5,700 people are unaware of their positive status. In 2019, 1,505 13-year-old people were newly diagnosed with HIV, and about a third were identified at the early stage of disease progression based on their CD4 count within one month of being diagnosed with HIV. . While 10% of people newly diagnosed in 2019 were classified as having acute HIV infection.
AHF
AHF, the world’s largest AIDS organization, currently operates 84 other health centers in 15 states, plus one each in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It operates 62 AHF Pharmacy outlets in 14 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Each health center offers medical programs tailored to the specific needs of people with asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV / AIDS by trained medical and support professionals.
The new all-in-one AHF Center in Hollywood is located at 4905 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027.
- AHF Hollywood Health Center Phone. : (323) 662-0492. As of Monday, December 27, 2021, its hours will be: Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Closed Saturdays and Sundays)
- AHF New Hollywood Pharmacy Phone. : (323) 860-0173. Hours: Monday to Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (closed Sunday)
- AHF Hollywood Out of the Closet thrift store Phone. : (323) 467-6681. Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven (7) days a week.
AIDS Health Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest AIDS organization, currently provides healthcare and / or medical services to more than 1.6 million people in 45 countries around the world in the United States, Africa, Latin America / Caribbean, Asia / Pacific region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidsante.org, Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.
Sources
2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215006133/en/AHF-to-Cut-Ribbon-on-Flagship-Hollywood-Healthcare-Center-Dec.-16
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]