AHF to cut the ribbon at the Flagship Hollywood Healthcare Center on December 16

HOLLYWOOD, Calif .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is pleased to announce the opening of its Hollywood flagship AHF Health Center provide cutting-edge HIV / AIDS medical care and services to patients, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. To mark the occasion, the AHF will organize a inauguration ceremony and reception Thursday December 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The site, at 4905 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027, is an all-in-one facility that also includes full service AHF pharmacy, as well as one of the ever popular and award winning AHF Outside the closet thrift stores as well as an AHF fitness center. The location will also soon be home to AHF’s first Food for Health marketplace to tackle food insecurity.

WHAT: RIBBON OPENING AND CUTTING CEREMONY



AHFs New Health Center-Hollywood WHEN: THURSDAY December 16, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.



(With formal ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m.) OR: AHF Hollywood Flagship Health Center



4905 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90027 WHO: Dr. Carl Millner, MD , medical director of the AHF – Los Angeles

AHF’s new flagship healthcare facility is moving from its current location nearby, to the professional towers on the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center campus, about two miles away.

AHF’s presence in the community continues to grow as we are honored to open this new state-of-the-art AHF health center in Hollywood, said Michael weinstein, president of the AHF. We firmly believe that the convenience offered by our all-in-one model, with a clinic, AHF pharmacy and other services all under one roof, can help change the trajectory of the local HIV epidemic for the better. here in Los Angeles and our other similar sites across the country.

AHF is proud to be able to continue to provide quality medical care and services to our existing Hollywood Health Center clients at this new location, as well as to extend our reach to even more patients in need through at this convenient new location on Hollywood Boulevard, said Carl Millner, MD, AHF Western Regional Medical Director. Our all-in-one model helps break down barriers for everyone who needs care, whether they are already in care, those who may not know their HIV status, as well as those who already have been identified as HIV positive, but for some reason they may not currently be. to be taken in hand.

Our new flagship AHF Hollywood Healthcare Center replaces the very first AHF treatment clinic, which opened thirty years ago on the campus of what is now the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center at a time in 1991 when drugs Life-saving antiretrovirals to fight and treat HIV were not even available yet. , noted Dr William Arroyo, Chairman of the AHF Board of Directors. Today, thanks to advances in treatment, people living with HIV can live long and healthy lives. And if they stick to their drug regimens and manage their infections with care, they shouldn’t need the services a hospital provides. These developments allow AHF to place this facility directly into the community, in its new, easily accessible location on Hollywood Boulevard. And as a testament to AHF’s remarkable growth, this facility is now just one of 84 AHF clinics in the United States, with an additional 757 clinics in 44 countries around the world!

All of our AHF pharmacy locations are full service pharmacies serving the pharmacy needs of all types of patients and customers. HIV as well as on PrEP, for prevention in HIV negative people, said Scott Carruthers, Senior executive and director of pharmacy for the AHF. Our all-in-one, one-stop-shop approach is an added convenience to streamline services and improve health outcomes by increasing uptake of life-saving antiretroviral therapy. We are delighted to officially dedicate this new AHF pharmacy site in Hollywood.

HIV in Los Angeles

There are currently 57,700 people living with HIV in LA County with 1,300 people newly diagnosed each year. An estimated 5,700 people are unaware of their positive status. In 2019, 1,505 13-year-old people were newly diagnosed with HIV, and about a third were identified at the early stage of disease progression based on their CD4 count within one month of being diagnosed with HIV. . While 10% of people newly diagnosed in 2019 were classified as having acute HIV infection.

AHF

AHF, the world’s largest AIDS organization, currently operates 84 other health centers in 15 states, plus one each in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It operates 62 AHF Pharmacy outlets in 14 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Each health center offers medical programs tailored to the specific needs of people with asymptomatic and symptomatic HIV / AIDS by trained medical and support professionals.

The new all-in-one AHF Center in Hollywood is located at 4905 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

AHF Hollywood Health Center Phone. : (323) 662-0492. As of Monday, December 27, 2021, its hours will be: Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Closed Saturdays and Sundays)

AHF New Hollywood Pharmacy Phone. : (323) 860-0173. Hours: Monday to Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (closed Sunday)

AHF Hollywood Out of the Closet thrift store Phone. : (323) 467-6681. Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven (7) days a week.

AIDS Health Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest AIDS organization, currently provides healthcare and / or medical services to more than 1.6 million people in 45 countries around the world in the United States, Africa, Latin America / Caribbean, Asia / Pacific region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidsante.org, Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us @aidshealthcare.