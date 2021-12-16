Daniel Cretton, fate of Asian actor “Dream” Shang-Chi, to star in Marvel sequel





Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings ultimately provided the Asian-American community with a spotlight as a premiere for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with Simu Liu becoming the first Asian superhero on the big screen for the franchise, its director and a majority of the cast have brought representation to the fore with his cast, as with stars like Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh. With a Shang-Chi The sequel is now on its way, it’s time to think about which Asian legends are set to join the MCU, and Destiny director Daniel Cretton just dropped the perfect idea. CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma spoke to the Shang-Chi director now that the film is available in streaming on Disney + , rent and own on Blu-Ray. Destiny Daniel Cretton said the following when asked which legendary Asian actor he would like to play in the upcoming sequel: I mean if we could ever have Jackie [Chan] in a film that would be the dream of my life. It’s the GOAT right there. During the interview, Law Sharma proclaimed that we should all be putting this great idea into the universe, and Destin Daniel Cretton was all in agreement, continuing with this: Yeah. Let’s put it there. It’s safe to say Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings might not have been possible without Jackie Chan’s action star status prior to this. The Hong Kong actor first became a star in his home country before finding a bountiful career in Hollywood from the 90s to the present day. Chan is, of course, well known for with hits like Peak hour , Shanghai Noon and The Karate Kid redo. The actor really helped bring action cinema from Hong Kong to Hollywood after Bruce Lee’s Hollywood breakthrough in the 1970s. Few actors have had the chance to breaking down Hollywood barriers and directing Hollywood action movies like Jackie Chan did, and no doubt the director and Simu Liu were influenced and inspired by Jackie Chan’s legacy. Liu even paid tribute to Chan on the set of Shang-Chi with a specific movement he shot during the incredible city bus sequence at the beginning of the film. (Image credit: New Line Cinema) It would be amazing to see Jackie Chan be part of the Shang-Chi sequel, which was confirmed to be in the works last week with Destin Daniel Cretton once again in charge. Chan has yet to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but these days the 67-year-old doesn’t really make American movies like he did before. Last year Chan shared that he tries not to “repeat” himself and be seen as more than just an action star with her most recent roles. If the Shang-Chi The director finds a really good role for Jackie Chan in the Marvel sequel, and the actor took the role, there wouldn’t be a better way to end his career. Obviously, here at CinemaBlend, we’ll let you know if that happens.

