Entertainment
Aryan Khan drug case on arrest of Raj Kundras, Bollywood controversies that rocked 2021
First published on December 16, 2021 at 7:41 a.m. IST
A few days before the end of 2021, here is a list of the showbiz controversies that have made the headlines.
Image: Shilpa Shetty, Aryan Khan / Instagram
2021 has been an eventful year for the film industry. From Bollywood weddings to breakups, divorces and more, a lot has happened throughout the year. Most importantly, Bollywood was in the news for the controversies that made the headlines. Here is a list of some of the most controversial events of the year.
Aryan Khan drug case: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) has been the entertainment world’s biggest controversy this year. Aryan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise ship drug smuggling case by NCB on October 3. He also spent over 20 days in Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, located in Bandra. His request for bail was dismissed by a lower court and the NDPS Special Court. He was finally released on bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.
Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar: Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi found themselves in the midst of controversy when they were both summoned by the Execution Directorate in connection with the extortion case against con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandes was also briefly detained by immigration officials recently at Mumbai Airport after a warning against a Sri Lankan-born actor. The names of the two actors also appeared in the indictment filed by the ED in relation to the case, for allegedly taking multi-million dollar gifts from the scammer.
Raj Kundras arrested in porn case: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in July this year in a pornographic racketeering case. Raj Kundra has been charged in this case along with five others, including Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey. Raj Kundra was then released on bail. However, he is considering another arrest in the case by the Mumbai criminal branch, against which the businessman has filed a plea with the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court granted Raj Kundra four weeks of respite after his arrest on Wednesday, December 15.
Ananya Pandey was summoned by the BCN: Bollywood actor and Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey has also been summoned by BCN in connection with the drug trafficking case. The young actor’s name was revealed after Aryan Khan’s arrest in which it was alleged that Ananya Pandey and Aryan Khan exchanged drug messages.
Image: Kangana Ranaut / Instagram
Kangana Ranaut and his multiple controversies: Kangana Ranaut made headlines throughout the year for all the wrong reasons. Not one or two, but the actress had several controversies that she was a part of. From his bheek commentary on India’s independence in 1947 to the farmers’ protest and his commentary on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the Mumbai police, Kangana has been slapped with several FIRs over the year. Recently, Kangana also alleged that her car was attacked by a mob in Punjab on her way back from Himachal Pradesh. She also had an argument on Twitter with actor-singer Diljit Dosanj over the farmers’ protest. Kanganas’ Twitter account was also blocked by the microblogging site in May this year.
Divorce of Samantha Ruth Prabhus and controversies over The Family Man 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made headlines for some controversies regarding her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, the controversy of The Family Man 2 and the most recent being a plea against Samanthas’ dance number in Allu Arjun with Pushpa. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on social media this year, leaving the entertainment industries in shock. Manoj Bajpayee, star of The Family Man 2 web series, was also the subject of controversy when a section of Tamils alleged that the series portrayed Tamils as terrorists. Samantha then apologized for unintentionally hurting people’s feelings.
Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan / Instagram
Kartik Aaryans removed from Dostana 2: The nepotism debate also returned to the industry this year when Karan Johars Dharma Productions announced the withdrawal of Kartik Aaryan from the film Dostana 2 starring Janhvi Kapoor. The production house had claimed that the actor had been removed due to the unavailability of dates for the actor. As of this writing, there is no official word from Kartik Aaryan on his release of the film. However, at a recent media house event, when Kartik was asked about the controversy, he said he was unwilling to comment on it.
Tandav controversy: Amazon Primes star Saif Ali Khan’s web series has also found itself in the midst of controversy. The series has been accused of hurting the religious feelings of a particular section and has come under heavy criticism from several cultural and social groups. The web series has seen numerous complaints filed against it, forcing the creators to issue an apology. Security at Saif Ali Khan’s residence has also been tightened during the unrest.
Jeh Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan and the second son of Said Ali Khan, Jahangir Ali Khan was born this year. Similar to his older brother Taimur, Jeh, as he is affectionately known, has become a topic of discussion. Several people criticized Kareena and Said for naming their child Jehangir. However, there was also a section of people who gave support to the couple.
Image Courtesy: Instagram Kangana Ranaut / Janhvi Kapoor / Taapsee Pannu / Nargis Fakhri / Digangana Suryavanshi
Computer raid at the Taapsee Pannus residence: In March of this year, the income tax service raided the residence of actor Taapsee Pannus in Mumbai. The Pink actress was massively trolled for the raid. Kangana Ranaut also intervened to attack the actor in a series of tweets.
20212 was clearly the year of controversy. We may have missed a few. Stay tuned for more on this.
