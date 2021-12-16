Ben Hill to leave Hollywood Fringe as festival director; Announcement of the new festival director and general manager





The Hollywood Fringe board has announced that Ben Hill will step down as festival director after 13 years at the helm of the organization – he will remain on the board. Hill co-founded the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2010 and has been a key asset to the festival’s growth from its early days of startup to its current success. “It’s a bittersweet thing to say goodbye to something you’ve loved (and dreaded) so hard that your identity is barely recognizable in its absence,” Hill said in his farewell letter to the community. Fringe. “All the same, this movement was created to outlast, outlast (and sometimes surpass) its founders. It was a gift for generations to breathe, to act, to be inspired by the brilliant light that descended from its participants. “ Hill’s initial goal along with the other co-founders was to create a theater festival in Hollywood to celebrate art and to provide a platform for performing artists to share their work. His passion for the arts transcended his work with the Hollywood Fringe – thousands of artists produced a total of 3,410 shows under Hill’s direction. “Under Ben Hill’s leadership over the past 13 years, the Hollywood Fringe has grown from a small debutant festival to one of the largest performing arts festivals in the United States,” said Kanchan Mattoo, President of the Hollywood Fringe Board of Directors. “His bold vision for the Fringe was our flagship at the start of the festival. Our organization was incredibly fortunate to have Ben at its helm. His contribution to the Hollywood Fringe has helped change the face of the Los Angeles theater. lucky enough to be friends with Ben for almost 30 years and can’t wait to see where his creativity takes him next. “ Current director of operations Lois Neville will assume the role of festival director. Neville has been involved with the festival since its first year, starting as a volunteer and soon after assuming a leadership role. She has developed long-lasting programs and partnerships that have contributed to the overall success of the festival for over 10 years, and will continue to lead the festival in her new role. Ellen Boudreau-Den Herder, current Director of Programs, will also assume the new role of Executive Director. During his 5 years with the organization, Boudreau-Den Herder has developed community programs such as the scholarship program, the workshop / educational series, the Access Committee and the Artists’ Fund – all programs that have helped support Fringe participants. In her new role, she will continue to focus on community programs and the organization’s broader nonprofit goals in greater capacity. Neville and Boudreau-Den Herder have grown and prospered within the Hollywood Fringe organization over the years and are well known to Fringe attendees and the community at large. “The board couldn’t be happier to welcome Lois and Ellen as the new festival management team,” said Mattoo. “Their dedication and dedication to the Fringe community makes them the perfect duo to lead the festival into the future. The passion the co-founders have for the festival is matched only by the commitment that Lois and Ellen have. I am looking forward to working with them in the years to come and make the festival even bigger and better, “he added. Hill has embodied stellar leadership and inspiration over the past 13 years, and the organization looks forward to his continued involvement in the festival – he will continue to serve the Hollywood Fringe community as a board member, mentor and member of the public. To close his chapter as festival director, Hill wrote a letter to the Hollywood Fringe community. Find out more about the festival on HollywoodFringe.org.

