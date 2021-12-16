Kareena Kapoor’s domestic worker tests positive for COVID





An archive photo of Kareena Kapoor. Strong points One of actress Kareena’s household workers tested COVID +

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora announced on Monday they were COVID +

Kareena and three others attended a dinner at Karan Johar’s house last week New Delhi: One of actress Kareena Kapoor’s household workers tested positive for COVID, the fifth person infected after Kareena and three others who attended a dinner at the home of filmmaker Karan Johar in Mumbai on December 8. On Tuesday, a medical team was spotted at Kareena’s home to perform RT-PCR tests at her home. ANI news agency reports that Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Corporation or BMC, said the test result of Kareena Kapoor’s housekeeper was positive. Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora announced on Monday that they were positive for COVID. News agencies reported that Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who also attended the dinner, were infected. Karan Johar announced today that he has tested negative. There have been criticisms of the dinner which is considered by some to be a super spreader. Both Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar released statements, Kareena saying she didn’t ignore COVID safety rules and KJo denying her home was a “COVID hot spot”. Karan Johar’s statement read: “My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe. and I’m negative. I really appreciate the BMC’s utmost efforts to keep our city safe … Hi to them. To some members of the media I want to clarify that an intimate gathering of 8 people does is not a “party” … And my house which we maintain strict protocols is certainly not a COVID “hot spot.” We are all responsible and undercover at all times and NOBODY would treat this pandemic lightly .. . My request to some members of the media is to use some restraint in their extreme reporting without the assessment of the facts. Lots of love and safety to all. “ A shared statement on behalf of Kareena Kapoor read: “Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been cautious every time she stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted COVID during the lockdown period. of an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered This was not a big party as has been reported. Among this group was one person who seemed sick and coughed, and who ended up passing it on. person should have been responsible enough not to attend dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she went into quarantine and followed the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the disease . It is not fair to blame her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guard down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also cares and cares about protecting her family. “ Unconfirmed information suggests the coughing dinner guest was Seema Khan, who stars in The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives with Maheep Kapoor. BMC said on Tuesday that Seema was the first of the infected diners to test positive, ANI reported. Actress Alia Bhatt, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Malaika Arora’s sister with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also attended Karan Johar’s dinner – Malaika and Arjun battled COVID earlier this year.

