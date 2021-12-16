Comic-Cons returns without Hollywood Studios (VIDEO)





After two years of canceled events and virtual gatherings, Comic-Cons are returning to theaters across the country, but the world’s most famous convention has seen massive absences from its lineup. San Diego Comic-Con 2019 hosted over 130,000 attendees, but this year’s crowd was not as large. “For two years we all met through the computer screen, and now we can do it in person,” said David Glanzer, communications director of Comic-Con International. An estimated 50,000 people attended the Special Edition San Diego Comic-Con, Comic-Con International’s first in-person event since 2019, with returning regulars and more for the first time. “Because San Diego Comic-Con is the biggest pop culture convention in the world, it’s almost like a nerd mecca,” said Jessica Tseang, international comic book historian. But some of pop culture’s greatest corporate voices were missing at the convention. Hall H, once called “Hollywood’s most important venue” by the Los Angeles Times, was where Hollywood’s biggest studios made their most anticipated announcements in front of an arena of over 6,000 fans. . “Iron Man” in 2008, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015 and farewell to “Game of Thrones” in 2019. But this year, Comic-Con went without Hall H panels, and studios like Disney, Warner Bros. and Netflix were absent from the convention. Instead of panels at Comic-Con, the studios continued to host virtual events like “DC Fandome” or “Tudum” at their own pace. It is not known if the companies plan to revert to the agreements in the future. Netflix has launched its own website for announcements and trailers, and the company says its “Tudum” livestream has garnered more than 25 million views. In response, outlets like the Hollywood Reporter began to question whether Comic-Con was becoming the “linear TV” of fandom events. But does it matter to the fans who have yet gathered in San Diego? “Although it might look a little different, it doesn’t really matter because everyone will find something they like and then they will come here,” Tsaeng said. “Not all studios come every year,” Glanzer said. “Not all publishers come every year, but it’s still Comic-Con.” For longtime attendees, San Diego Comic-Con minus Hollywood was a welcome throwback to the years when film and television franchises didn’t dominate the event. “Comic-Con is continually evolving,” Glanzer said. “It was not the same event as ten years ago.” As you wander the showrooms and sit through the panels, it’s easy to forget the absence of Hollywood, and ultimately Comic-Cons are not for studios, it is is for the fans.

