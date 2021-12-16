Hey Hollywood, Southern Accent depends on ‘where you are’ • The Tulane Hullabaloo

What does the South look like to you? Does that sound like Tom Hanks ‘character, Forrest Gump, or Adam Sandlers’ character, Bobby Boucher Jr.? Well, that’s what Hollywood wants you to believe the people of the South look like.

In reality, this is just a singular stereotype of the many different accents you’ll hear in the South, especially Louisiana. In Louisiana, the southern accent is a mixture of Cajun, Creole, and Yat dialects of the French, Spanish, African and American Indian roots that unite many Louisiana families over hundreds of years of history.

Inasmuch as native Acadian, sometimes my accent sometimes creeps into the conversation, and i will say things to my friends like, where yat. But, never, do I occasionally slip into the stereotypical, silly accent that many Americans have associated with a dragging Southern accent.

The offensive characterizations and stereotypes, seen in the movies, of southerners are apparent through inaccurate and offensive portrayals of how southerners speak.

Here are the five worst accents of the South and Louisiana represented in the cinema reinforcing the toxicity the prejudices of the culture and people of the South in the mainstream media.

Bobby Boucher Jr. and Farmer Fran of the water boy

I’m only able to put together a few minutes of this movie before my rage escapes me and I throw my remote at the television. Most of the time I can appreciate Adam Sandler’s comedic timing, funny vocals, and parody style movies, but that’s until he laughs of my own people. Adam Sandler, a born and raised New Yorker, really shows his lack of understanding and subconscious bias towards Cajun culture and people as he deliberately uses our accent to make fun of us. Making us look and behave like we are stupid, uneducated and uncivilized. One of his characters, Farmer Fran, imitates an unintelligible bayou-hick, a blatant insult to the Cajuns.

Mum Gone with the Wind

Portrayed by Oscar-winning actress Hattie mcdanielGone with the Wind, Mammy is a sugar-coated Hollywood depiction of slavery in the South during the Civil War. Not only the interpretation of the films of her southern accent, an offensive cliché of the colloquial South expression, but its personification of characters, as a seemingly satisfied slave to the South, is repulsive hijack the true and cruel story of slavery in America. BIPOC should be the creative vision and the voice behind their own stories in the movies, not in white Hollywood.

Shelby and Ouiser by Steel Magnolias

Now, this movie still makes my mom and I cry every Saturday morning when it’s on TV. However, this movie abuses stereotypical Southern lingo with its characters Shelby, played by Julia Roberts, and Ouir, played by Shirley MacLaine. Then the movie set in Louisiana takes two steps forward and five steps back in typography country and Tennessee-raised singer Dolly Parton as hypersexualized Southern sweetheart, Truvy Jones, also makes me cry. As a woman from the South, I campaign loud and clear against The Southern Belle Hollywood cliché, who somehow still has her breasts, but never her spirits, out. I applaud Parton’s portrayal of a true, authentic Southern accent in the film, but I’m disheartened that the directors have used her southern-sounding charm and beauty as a trivialized archetype of Southern women.

Delmar from O brother where are you

Again, Hollywood, did we really need another satirical southern parody and how we speak? I think my dad watched this movie at least 56 times, so I heard it say, at least 56 times, I don’t sound like that. Delmars’ character, in particular, exaggerates the Southern draw and relies heavily on connecting moviegoers to find expression of the way he says his lines, as the primary laughter factor and not his actual lines. . This detective film, starring George Clooney, would be nothing without its endless use of recycled southern clichés and the diversion of southern rhetoric.

Bud by Urban Cowboy

Not only does John Travolta nominate the butcher at the awards show, but he also cut down a Southern accent for his role as Bud Davis in the 1980 movie Urban Cowboy. Trying to capitalize on the honky-tonk of the 1970s and 1980s South Texas bar and country music scene, the movie managed to pave the way for Wrangler Jean and the Cowboy Hat The frenzy of American fashion. However, the cast of Travolta as a small town in Texas, after her hit movie Saturday night fever, shows that Hollywood cares more about making a hit hit than about using a skilled actor who has practiced, studied, and perfected a good Southern accent to accurately portray a Southern cowboy. No, instead we get a choppy, mushy version of a South Texas accent.

Hollywood needs to accurately represent the diverse and culturally rich South, instead of popularizing and monetizing stereotypes and tropes by using southern accents as a medium for their humor and prejudices.