Top Vintage Cars Used In Old Bollywood Movies





Bollywood occasionally uses a number of vintage cars to give its fans a glimpse of classic luxury. Here is a list of some chic and classy vintage cars spotted in the B-Town movies.





From a Willys Jeep CJ3B in Aradhna to a Buick Super Convertible in ZNMD, Bollywood has presented an extravagant lineup of vintage cars to its fans. With a long history of stylish vintage cars, Bollywood’s love for them is quite imminent. These vintage cars are superior modes of transportation in the stages and act as a symbol of good taste. Vintage cars used in Bollywood will take you on a chic and thrilling ride. Let’s see which vintage vehicles made it to Bollywood movies without further ado! Chevrolet Bel Air You may have seen this beauty in Jewel Thief, a 1967 Dev Anand film. The famous film also stars popular actress Tanuja in the lead role. Chevrolet Bel Air was the merry-go-round for the stars of the song Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara. ‘ Photo credit: en.wikipedia.org 1928 Chrysler Have you seen the movie Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi? “The hit movie stars Madhubala and the three Ganguly brothers, Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Anoop Kumar. But the movie’s biggest star was the 1928 Chrysler owned by their father Kunjalal Ganguly, who was affectionately named Champion in the film. Kishore had special memories associated with his father and the car and therefore included it in the film. Ironically, Kishore made this film as a tax deduction and was bored when it became a hit. Photo credit: en.wikipedia.org Buick Super Convertible One of the most notable and enjoyable parts of the movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, took place as the cast rolled around the magnificent Buick Super Convertible. Harley Earl, the designer of this car, first presented this magnificent automobile in the 1940s. The Buick model perfectly set the fun and vacation mood of the movie. Photo credit: en.wikipedia.org Ford Mustang Convertible Don, ”Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 hit includes one of the most iconic vintage wheels of all time, the Ford Mustang Cabriolet. The convertible was one of many classic American hits. But, Don was the first Indian film to feature the Ford Mustang Cabriolet. Photo credit: upload.wikimedia.org Jaguar E-Type Trishul, a 1978 film, was applauded for its choice of cars. One of the most fantastic vintage cars that featured in the movie was the Jaguar E-Type. The Chevy Impala looked exceptional in the few scenes it appeared. Photo credit: sco.wikipedia.org Willys Jeep CJ3B Does the Willys Jeep CJ3B sound a little familiar to you? That’s because one of Bollywood’s most iconic films, Aradhna ‘, features it. During the making of this movie, Willy’s Jeep CJ3B was the first choice for tasteful cars. The car is famous as Rajesh Khanna’s turn for the melody, Mere Sapnoki Rani. ‘ Photo credit: en.wikipedia.org Mercedes Benz 300 SL 24 Cabriolet Last but not least, the Bollywood film Dil Chahta Hai ‘presents a Mercedes Benz 300 SL Cabriolet. It is one of the cars that even today’s young people find interesting and impressive. A significant portion of the film was shot on the cast taking a road trip from Mumbai to Goa on this vintage car. Photo credit: www.wallpaperup.com 0 comments So which of these vintage cars from Bollywood movies is your favorite? For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our Youtube channel.

