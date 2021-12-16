



Image source: INSTAGRAM / FAWAD KHAN Fawad Khan misses Bollywood, says “I made some good friends” Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who enjoys huge numbers of fans, has revealed that he misses Bollywood. The actor wowed fans and audiences with his appearance in Bollywood films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor & Sons, Khoobsurat. His last Indian outing was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. The actor, who had to take a step back after the All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artists after the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019, said that he had made good friends in Bollywood. and is still in contact with them. He also admitted his love for Mumbai. In an interview with Film Companion, Fawad said he misses Bollywood. “I made some good friends there, I keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss that. Mumbai is a beautiful city. In fact, every city I’ve been to, I’ve had a great experience, “he said.Fawad Khan Celebrated His 40th Birthday Singing “Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe” by Kishore Kumar | Video goes viral For the inexperienced, in 2016 the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association passed a resolution banning Pakistani artists from working in Bollywood films. Later, in 2019, AICWA announced a total ban on Pakistani artists. The move was announced after the Pulwama terror attack, where a suicide bomber crashed into his SUV filled with explosives on a CRPF bus in the district, killing at least 40 soldiers. Meanwhile, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are set to reunite for Zindagi’s next series, eight years after their hit show “Zindagi Gulzar Hai”. The untitled show, which will air on ZEE5, will be directed by acclaimed director Asim Abbasi. According to the creators, the series mixes “magical realism and supernatural fantasy in a family reunion setting”, dealing with themes of love, loss and reconciliation.8 years after Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed reunite for a new series “Fawad plays the role of a single parent – charming but loaded with guilt for what he lost. With his son, he tries to be all the father his own father was and was not. Sanam plays the Central female character of the series. Holding secrets from another world, she takes it upon herself to heal and heal all those around her, “the note from the makers read.

