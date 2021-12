Nightmare Alley review: Seeing is believing. (The suction cups!)

Adorned with gargoyles, Guillermo del Toros Nightmare Alley embarks on the sordid world of 1930s carnivals. There, amid worn tents and gaudily painted panels, a medium reads gullible spirits and a contortionist twists like a pretzel. soft. The whole thing seems to be fertile ground for del Toro, who is drawn to the strangest and spookiest corners of the imagination. So when a carnival barker promises a crowd a good show, it’s easy to imagine del Toro nodding and muttering: Come on over here, guys. You can see why Stan (Bradley Cooper) looks all excited when he walks in. As a filmmaker, del Toro enjoys setting an overflowing table, and there’s plenty to do at the carnival, like the pickled baby, christened Cyclops Boy; and a poor soul called the Geek, an apparent wild man who bites the heads of chickens. It’s disgusting, that’s the idea. Stan has empty pockets and a mysterious past, and while others might run around screaming, he soon joins the list of spooky and supposedly charming charlatan shows. He turns out to be a natural con artist, and as the story evolves his scams become more sophisticated, lucrative, and dangerous. You may have seen Tyrone Power navigate an equally dark-in-the-dark setup from 1947 of the same title, directed by Edmund Goulding. Like the previous film, del Toros is based on a novel by William Lindsay Gresham, a desperate and ruthless book filled with exotic slang and drenched in the sour milk of human wickedness. Written by del Toro and Kim Morgan, the new adaptation is more faithful to the novel, in part because it isn’t constrained by Hollywood’s self-censorship. But loyalty isn’t always a productive strategy, and while the first film greatly tempers the shocks of the books, it doesn’t sentimentalize the source material, like this one does. Soon after Stan becomes a carny, he begins to browse women, starting with a clairvoyant (Toni Collette) whose broken husband (David Strathairn) once had a successful mentalist act. The act uses a code that allows performers to guess, more or less precisely, the answers to questions from the audience. It’s a perfect choice for an opportunist, which is a role that suits Cooper well, an actor who can let you see his characters purr on the inside. Stan and another sweetheart (Rooney Mara) leave the carnival, taking the mentalist act on the nightclub circuit. They bank and also meet a good number (Cate Blanchett) coming out of a different, less engaging movie.

