The PA names its 2021 revolutionary artists | Entertainment

The year passed quickly for Zegler, who had beaten thousands of people for the role of Maria in Steven Spielbergs West Side Story. The pandemic delayed the film’s release for a year, but it hasn’t stopped.
Zegler was cast and filmed the sequel to Shazam and landed the role of Snow White in the live-action reimagining with Gal Gadot playing the Evil Queen. Then there was all the press for West Side Story and even an invitation to the Met Gala. I stepped out of my comfort zone, she said.
Liu smashed the comfort zone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first Asian-led standalone superhero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It was a turning point in his career as Shang-Chi, who combines Spider-Mans sweetness with deadly fists.
The path taken by Tripathi was much slower. For more than a decade, the Indian actor, who moved to South Korea more than a decade ago, has spent countless hours singing in modest theaters and participating in small concerts. Then came Squid Game and sudden massive popularity.
The pandemic stopped live theater in its tracks, so Adrienne Warren pivoted. While waiting for the Broadway reboot, she turned to a project that she would never have been able to complete had she always played the title role in Tina The Tina Turner Musical.
Warren lost and gained 30 pounds to play civil rights catalyst Mamie Till-Mobley whose son Emmett Till was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South in the upcoming ABC Women of the Movement series. She co-founded the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which uses storytelling to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism. And when Broadway picked up, she came back to win her first Tony Award.
Idris’ popularity has grown exponentially over the past four seasons of the critically acclaimed Snowfall series. His decisive role has earned him other opportunities including The Twilight Zone, Black Mirror, Farming, and Netflixs Outside the Wire.
Sweeney sealed her stardom in 2021 with major roles in HBO’s hit miniseries The White Lotus and Amazon’s sexy psychological thriller The Voyeurs. She also filmed the highly anticipated second season of Euphoria, which releases in January. On top of all this, Sweeney also started his own production company.
Bay Area rapper Saweetie had landed three Top 40 hits in the past three years, but in 2021 she won two Grammys, debuted on SNL and hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards in Hungary.
Like her, Alejandro has been on the rise for a few years, but 2021 catapulted him to another level of success with five top 50 songs, sold-out shows and Grammy recognition. “This year has been my best, and I hope the next one surpasses this one,” he said, something his other nominees might agree with.
