Entertainment
Havoc of Corona doesn’t stop in Bollywood, now this person has been infected
The Corona epidemic is raging across the country, meanwhile, many Bollywood stars are also under its grip. The process of the same stars under Corona’s sway is still not over. Bollywood actor Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan is already infected with the crown. After Seema Khan, her 10-year-old son was also found infected on Wednesday. BMC subsequently sealed the floor of Sohail Khan’s Pali Hill building, taking precautions.
Previously, BMC sealed off the entire actor’s building where Seema Khan and his son lived. Questions were also raised about the BMC’s decision to seal the entire building. Because the whole high-rise building can only be sealed after more than 5 people have been infected with the crown. According to the rules, the infected residence will be sealed if two or more people are found infected in the apartment. The floor will be sealed if 5 people are infected. The entire building will be sealed off when more than 5 people are found infected.
BMC Western Suburbs Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said when the first case was detected at Celebrity Residences, we had provisionally sealed the building. So that everyone present is there to do the corona test. Our task was to test 100 residents. All samples were taken and none were found to be infected. We haven’t sealed the whole building. It was a matter of a few hours. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora were found infected with the crown after attending a dinner at Karan Johar’s.
