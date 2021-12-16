Entertainment
End of the year 2021: Diljit Dosanjhs song Rihanna in Alia Bhatt’s Kanyadaan commercial, the controversies on Twitter that you forgot
Bollywood and controversy go hand in hand. With the advent of platforms like Twitter, celebrities not only have a space to interact with their fans, but also to share their views. In 2021, as stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu launched into Twitter wars with Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and Farhan Akhtar were brutally trolled. Since 2021 is about to end, let’s take a quick look at some of the biggest Twitter controversies of the year.
KANGANA RANAUT VS DILJIT DOSANJH ON RIHANNA
The year 2021 has started with Rihanna supporting the farmers’ protest in India. As soon as her tweet went viral, Diljit Dosanjh released a song, Riri, and dedicated it to the singer. Reacting to the song, Kangana accused Diljit of trying to make money from the situation. His tweet led to a war of words between the two.
Kangana wrote: “Isko bhi apne 2 rupees banana hain, yeh sab kabse plan ho raha hai? One month minimum to prepare the video and the ad, and libru wants us to believe it’s all organic ha ha #Indiatogether # IndiaAgainstPropoganda (He also wants to make money. Since when did you plan this? It would have taken at least a month to prepare the video and the ad) (sic). “
2 rupees Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das .. Gana Tan half an hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi ..
Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an ..
HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA .. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna .. https://t.co/jWOIOkoRoE
DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021
In response to Kangana, Diljit wrote: “2 rupees. Apne Wali Job Mainu Na Das .. Gana Tan half an hour Ch Bana Lene An Asi .. Tere te Banaun Nu Jee Ni Karda Mint tan 2 Hee Lagne an .. HAR JAGHA TU BOLNA HUNDA .. Ja Yaar Bore Na Kar .. Kam Kar Apna .. (2 Rupees. Don’t tell me about your work. It takes me half an hour to create a song. I don’t feel like doing a song about otherwise it would only take 2 minutes. You have to talk everywhere. Please go away and don’t bore me. Do your job) (sic). “
The fight between the two did not end there. However, finally, Diljit, in a tweet, said he would never respond to Kangana’s tweets again.
He wrote: “Aj Ton Baad Mai Tera Koi Jawab Ni Dena .. Kion Ke Tainu Pey Geya Sawad Tweet Tweet Khedan Da .. Strip 100 Kam Hunde aa .. Vaise v Koi Tukk Ni Banda Terian Gallan Da .. Banda Kina Chir Matha Maar Lau Tere Naal. Nale Tainu Koi Ans. Deve..Tu Mastarni Laggi an? your rants don’t make sense anyway. How good can I argue with you, you reply. Are you a teacher?) (sic). “
@KanganaTeam – Aj Ton Baad Mai Tera Koi Jawab Ni Dena .. Kion Ke Tainu Pey Geya Sawad Tweet Tweet Khedan Da ..
Bare strip 100 Kam Hunde aa ..
Vaise against Koi Tukk Ni Banda Terian Gallan Da ..
Banda Kina Chir Matha Maar Lau Tere Naal.
Nale Tainu Koi Ans. Deve..You Mastarni Laggi an?
DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 3, 2021
It was not the first time that Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have fought on Twitter. In 2020, when farmers began to protest, Kangana was criticized for a fake tweet by the Udta Punjab actor. Ranaut, responding to Diljit, called him “Paltu”, which had resulted in a fight between them.
KANGANA RANAUT AT TAAPSEE PANNU RETURNS IT
The year began with a bitter war between the actresses with the curly manes – Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu. In January, Taapsee Pannu’s last photoshoot for a women’s gloss hit the internet. Some Kangana Ranaut fans have found a strange resemblance between the photos of Taapsee and a shoot Kangana had done earlier for another magazine.
In a single tweet, she was not only sarcastic of the Thappad actress, calling him for allegedly devoting herself to posing as Kangana, she also compared herself to superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
Kangana wrote: “Ha ha ha I’m flattered she’s a real fan she’s dedicated her whole life studying and making me look like I’m on the point of disappearing, that’s pretty awesome, plus no other superstar female didn’t pick up pop culture like I did I’m the most imitated superstar after Mr. Bachchan (sic). “
Taapsee didn’t wait too long to react to Kangana. She shared a cryptic tweet, quoting Robert A Heinlein, who said, “A competent and confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariably a symptom of neurotic insecurity (sic).”
#Thought of the day in fact almost every day now 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Eddkepc1Mx
taapsee pan (@taapsee) January 10, 2021
WHEN FARHAN CONGRATULATED THE WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM INSTEAD OF THE MEN FOR THE OLYMPIC VICTORY
Farhan Akhtar is not new to controversy. We often see him getting into trouble on social media and giving it back to the trolls. In August, Farhan mistakenly praised the Indian women’s hockey team instead of the men’s hockey team for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He tweeted go girls but then deleted it. However, the screenshot of her tweet went viral on social media, leading to a memes party.
WHEN #SHAMEONYOUROHITSHETTY STARTED TENDING ON TWITTER
Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty came under heavy criticism in March for saying that since the film is packed with high-tension action starring machomen Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, no one would even watch it. the heroine of his film, Katrina Kaif. The director’s comment sparked a social media storm, and #ShameOnYouRohitShetty began popping up on Twitter.
Rohit shetty really got his karma for dealing with #AsimRiaz like crap and threatening him on national television that he wouldn’t get any work with his behavior.
But seriously, his statement on #Katrina Kaif is really shameful & sexist! It shows how misogynistic he is!
mGll (@ JDBtheROCKING6) March 8, 2020
Don’t play with us
SHAME ON ROHIT SHETTY#Katrina Kaif #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/ea5fL7pMQq
Mohamed gamal (@ Mohamed69826079) March 8, 2020
BOLLYWOOD TROLLÉ AFTER THE MALDIVES BAN ON INDIAN TOURISTS
In 2021, India experienced the worst phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. Many countries, including Germany, Italy, Iran, Singapore and Bangladesh, immediately restricted the entry of travelers from India. The list also included the Maldives, which had become the favorite vacation spot for Bollywood celebrities.
After the Maldives Ministry of Tourism announced the suspension of flights from India, social media users flooded the internet with scathing memes of Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. The stars were posting photos of the island nation as the country reeled from the world’s worst crisis. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flew there immediately after recovering from Covid-19.
Some netizens made sarcastic remarks while others shared funny clips from Bollywood movies. They wondered how celebrities and influencers would profit from their bubble of privilege in the midst of the “national apocalypse”.
Bollywood celebrities rush to the Maldives watching people die in India … #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/KUFrVUixm1
Delhi Decoded (@DelhiDecoded) April 26, 2021
Maldives restrict entry of Indian tourists
Bollywood Celebrities: pic.twitter.com/Pa5ZU83lRu
Mawa_Jalebi (@HighnPositive) April 26, 2021
ALIA BHATT ASKING KANYADAAN IN A BRIDAL ANNOUNCEMENT
In September, an advertisement for a bridal wear brand was released, featuring Alia Bhatt. In the commercial, the actress objected to the practice of kanyadaan at weddings. Am I a thing to give? Why only kanyadaan, she asks in her internal monologue. While many praised the ad and called it modern, others attacked it.
