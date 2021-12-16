Fawad Khan says he misses Bollywood; “I made good friends there, I keep in touch with them”

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan made his film industry debut with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat in 2014 and followed it up with Shakun Batra’s



Kapoor & Fils.

His last Bollywood screen appearance was in Karan Johar



Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

With these popular Pakistani movies and soap operas



Zindagi Gulzar Hai

and



Humsafar,

the handsome guy also attracted a lot of fans in India. However, he soon had to withdraw from the Indian entertainment industry following the ban on Pakistani artists in India after the Pulwama attack in 2019.

Recently, during a conversation with Film Companion, Fawad admitted that he misses Bollywood and revealed that he is still in touch with his industry friends in India. He added that Mumbai was also missing and called it a beautiful city.

When asked if he’s missing Bollywood, Fawad told the Entertainment Portal, “I do. I made some great friends there, I keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss that. Mumbai is a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities I have been to, I have had a great experience. “

For the uninitiated, the All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artists after the Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019.

Meanwhile, Fawad is ready to regain his



Zindagi Gulzar Hai

co-star Sana Saeed after eight years for a Zindagi Digital series. Directed by Asim Abbasi, the show will also air on Zee5.

Apparently, this Fawad-Sana star mixes magical realism and supernatural fantasy in a family reunion setting and explores themes of “love, loss and reconciliation”. While Fawad will be seen trying out the role of a guilt-ridden single parent, Sana will play the role of a woman who “holds secrets from another world” and “takes it upon herself to heal and heal all those around him “. .