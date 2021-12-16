Bollywood losing its luster? Google Trends data simply indicates that

Bollywood, cricket, elections, employment and education are among the most popular subjects of interest to Indians. Even at the end of the year Google Trends data for the decade indicates the same. But is the pecking order and preferences changing lately?

India Today Data Intelligence Unit (DIU) analyzed Google Trends data from the past decade to take a closer look at the changing preferences of digital audiences.

In six of the last ten years, at least eight of the top 10 searches on Google have a Bollywood or Sports connection, with a higher contribution from the first. In fact, in 2017, all of the top 10 search trends were from either Bollywood or Sports. One of Aamir Khan’s mega-blockbusters, which was released in the last week of 2016, is one of Aamir Khan’s mega-blockbusters which was released in the last week of 2016. Likewise, many other Bollywood films released in 2017 feature in the top. 10 searches for that year.

READ ALSO | Aryan Khan doesn’t need to mark his weekly presence at NCB Mumbai office: Bombay HC

However, in 2020 when the coronavirus-induced pandemic hit the world, people weren’t looking for as much Bollywood-related content online as before. In fact, Dil Bechara was Bollywood’s only entry in the top 10 search trends. And the reason the film created a buzz online was more related to the tragic death of its lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput than to the film itself. Likewise, the only sports-related entry in the top 10 was the Indian Premier League.

Surprisingly, aside from the coronavirus, Indians have sought more political content in 2020 compared to previous years. Four of the top 10 searches last year were Bihar election results, Delhi election results, US election results, and Joe Biden.

Likewise, in 2021, the only name with a Bollywood connection that people have searched online is Aryan Khan. Here, too, the reason is the infamous drug case. With restrictions to contain the pandemic, only a handful of films were produced and, as a result, fewer were still shown in theaters. This could be the reason why the dominance of Bollywood stars in the Indian mental space seems to be waning.

Copa America and Euro among top searches in India in 2021

With six of the top 10 searches, sports-related topics made a strong comeback in 2021. Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is among the most sought-after figures and the Tokyo Olympics. At the same time, the Euro Cup and Copa America have also received the kind of attention rarely seen before. They are among the top 10 searches this year.

Perhaps mega sporting events like these have brought much needed relief to people in an otherwise gloomy environment induced by a pandemic.

READ ALSO | Shah Rukh Khan makes his first digital appearance after his son Aryan is released on bail. Welcome back, say the fans

Analysis of data from the last ten years also shows that research related to education or employment is not as popular as it used to be. Three of the top 10 searches in 2012 were related to education and employment. They included the IBPS, GATE and CBSE exams. In fact, the GATE reviews also remained one of the top searches for the next couple of years.

However, as of 2016, the NEET results were the only research related to education or employment ranking in the top 10.

While the coronavirus remained a top research focus in 2020, CoWIN and Covid vaccine replaced it in 2021.

A look at the top 10 Google search trends of 2021 indicates that people may be in the mood to move beyond the pandemic, as Indians were looking for sporting events (and there were quite a few this year) and online games for comfort.

With cinemas likely to open and many big successful releases expected, Will Bollywood get its mojo back?