Why Alana Haim was sure she would be fired from ‘Licorice Pizza’

Film debutante Alana Haim is already an awards season contender for her acclaimed performance in Licorice Pizza. But she was sure it would be taken from Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, which marked her first acting job.

Honestly, I thought I was going to get fired every day because I had no idea what I was doing, said the musician, who is part of the Grammy-nominated rock band Haim. Jimmy Fallon on the Tuesday Night Show. Fortunately, she reached the last day of filming.

And I remember turning to Paul and saying, Am I fired? And it’s like, you asked me every day.

The main one among the clues not to get fired, as Anderson transmitted to him? Don’t break, Haim told Fallon. It was a rule she ended up taking to the extreme while driving in a vintage moving van with co-stars Cooper Hoffman and Bradley Cooper, the latter of whom Fallon called the sweetheart of the Americas a national treasure. .

The aspiring actor, who hosts the LA Haim group with his sisters Danielle and Este, was taking notes as she and newcomer Hoffman, son of late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, embarked on their first film. Anderson put them together and showed a scene from American Graffiti where an actor crushes the Vespa he’s riding. The director stressed that the actor did not break up his character after the accident.

So I take this as a gospel, Haim told Fallon. I like the rules of the acting game: # 1, don’t break. No. 2, I don’t know yet. These were the rules.

They were the rules even when, a self-proclaimed bad driver, drove the trio in a 1970s manually operated moving van in one of the most biting movie scenes. (She had to go to trucking school, she said, to learn how to handle the vehicle in the first place.)

I had to do something to make a popping noise while driving, she told Fallon. There was just a pop. But I didn’t think about it. And then all of a sudden from the corner of the cab, you know, in the truck it started to fill with smoke.

Well I think it’s a test. … I don’t break character. I know the rules. I do not break. It’s a test, Haim said as Fallon collapsed in laughter. So I drive and smoke, filling this cab.

Cooper Bradley, not Hoffman, finally turned to her and said: is this normal? Engaged in his art, Haim only said, yes.

What? It was my answer.

In my mind, I’m going, Nailed, she said. After another minute of driving the take ended and she was like, Alana, you’re in the movies now. Look at what you just did. It was unbelievable.

She turned to congratulate her fellow comedians on a job well done, only to see that the two men had immediately evacuated the truck at their first opportunity.

They left. Completely gone, she said. Then she heard someone scream, Get out of the truck!

It turned out to be a minor situation, and all was well. But still, she told Fallon, I didn’t break up.

And that, my friends, is to act.

After a successful limited series in some cinemas, Licorice Pizza opens its doors on December 25.