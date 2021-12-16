Your guide to recreating a dream Bollywood wedding





From building our adventure list to launching and immortalizing trends, Bollywood is more than just movies, it’s a dream. With celebrities being idolized and imitated by (sometimes blindly) followers, the impact of the Hindi film industry on Indian society is undeniable. There is something in the soul of this genre of cinema that makes one believe in happy endings. As a self-certified Bollywood superfan my brain is 80% film dialogue, a road trip to Spain with my two best friends is my dream vacation and Kalki Koechlins Udaipur’s wedding in Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani is the only way i want to get married. Nothing beats a Bollywood shaadi blockbuster, right? If you too are dreaming of the perfect wedding, here’s how you can recreate it IRL: 1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Cocktail, Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet and Pheras all the schbang! Plan your wedding festivities to match the period of December 20-25, and reserve your venue at the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur which is surrounded by scenic Lake Pichola for an authentic YJHD wedding experience. 2. Baar Baar Dekho Give a bohemian touch to your usual mehendi ceremony! An outdoor setup on a farmhouse lawn adorned with curtains, ribbons, swings and glass bottles hanging from brightly colored trees is sure to transport you to the Nachde Ne Saare Musical clip. Take a sheet of Diya Kapoors (played by Katrina Kaif) modern bridal stylebook, choose whimsical flowers, ditch the dupatta, and choose oxidized jewelry with mirror and thread work over conventional kundan jewelry. Fancy some extra adventure? Rent a snow machine like Vinod Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor) and surprise your guests. 3.2 states There is something so heartwarming about a classic temple wedding. Take inspiration from the South Indian ceremony of Ananya (played by Alia Bhatt) and Krishs (played by Arjun Kapoor) and get married at the Mahabalipuram Shore temple in Tamil Nadu. As for the outfit, go for the traditional craft by opting for a red Benarasi lehenga and accessorize it with Kundan jhumkas, a kamarbandh, a maang tikka, a kasu choker necklace and gajra in your hair. 4. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Do the wedding dates overlap with a major festival like Holi? Include the celebration in your festivities and have fun with your friends and family. The footage is shot on the beautiful lawns of Mandawa Castle in Rajasthan, which looks like Lucknow in the film. To recreate the wedding of Alizeh (played by Anushka Sharma) and Alis (played by Fawad Khan), choose a heritage hotel or rent a haveli where guests of the bride and groom can stay together, have combined functions, and create unforgettable memories. . 5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara The intimate white wedding of Laila (played by Katrina Kaif) and Arjuns (played by Hrithik Roshan) is straight out of a fairy tale. Shot in Alibaug, the venue features lush foliage, a shallow pond, a swing, stunning flower arrangements, curtains, ribbons, and an overall rustic charm. Choose a pastel color scheme for decor and outfits, bring out the sparkling champagne, order an ivory white tiered cake, light sparklers, and don’t forget to take some cute photos of couple in the water (circled of a giant floral heart, of course). 6. Aisha Aisha has not one but two weddings that you can take inspiration from. The film begins with the wedding of Aishas (played by Sonam Kapoor) Massis on the lawns of a luxury hotel. The wedding sequence follows a color scheme of white and lavender not only for the decor, but also as part of the dress code of the guests. Complete with a dance floor, large round guest tables and lots of orchids, we love the elegant charm of the ceremony. Follow in their footsteps and choose a color scheme to suit your wedding if you like purplish hues, we suggest you go for Very Peri, the Pantone color of the year 2022. Want to keep it classic and simple? Head for a white, gold and red color scheme as seen at the wedding of Aarti (played by Lisa Haydon) and Dhruv (played by Arunoday Singh) in Gal Mitthi Mitthi. Cue the dhol and dance with your gang of girls dressed in traditional Kasavu saris.

