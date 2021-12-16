“We have to live our lives and move on” from COVID-19





HOLLYWOOD, Florida. As a comedian, actor and producer, Tim Allen chatted with me, Tim Allan Walker, on Zoom from his garage on Wednesday to promote his upcoming performance at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. We discussed the challenges of comedians performing in a COVID-19 environment. Full interview with Tim Allen Actor Tim Allen, respectfully thinks, ‘We have to live our lives and move on’ from COVID Allen said portraying humor about the pandemic is difficult. “It’s a tightrope,” Allen said. “I have a family member who has passed away. I have neighbors who are deceased. Then I had hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom I don’t know, who have [COVID-19] and didn’t know they had it. This [has] was very difficult navigation for an actor. “ Due to the busy political environment, Allen said he had to adjust the start of his stand-up slightly. “Lately, because of the sensitivity, which bothers me, I’m more likely to want to sting that.… But out of respect, I will tell people as an adult, there are things I will say that don’t. don’t mean the same to me as they might mean to you, “he said. “So I go through a litany of stuff up front.” Allen said it’s hard to know whether your bombing or not when the laughs are muffled by masks. He played in Las Vegas two weeks ago. “[It’s a] big difference for a comedian to hear that chuckle, ”Allen said.“ It wasn’t [as] satisfactory.” Because the masks reduce the volume of audience response, Allen wondered if they liked the show and later found out they did, giving him a standing ovation. Allen believes fans are tired of the coronavirus pandemic. “Without saying it, I feel that people [are] Ready to continue [from COVID-19]”, he said.” Even though [the pandemic] may or may not be finished, we are finished. We understood. We understood. We have to live our lives and move on and [that’s with] With all due respect to the people who suffer and to the people who have suffered from it, it is with all the respect that I owe them. Having said that, we’ll have to move on. “ The comedian said it’s time to move on and let go of some of the division. “But if we get to this room, the reason we’re laughing is [because] we let it go, ”Allen said. Allen will be performing at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood on January 6, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $ 75 plus taxes and fees. Tim Allen has a Christmas tree

