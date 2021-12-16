Bollywood science fiction starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The long-awaited sci-fi drama Brahmastra the teaser is finally out after what seems like an eternity, and it packs a lot of power just like fans expected.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, the teaser for the film premiered yesterday at a big event in Delhi. Directed by Ayan Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar, this highly anticipated film will finally be released on September 9, 2022.

What is the Brahmastra teaser everything on?

As the teaser begins, it unveils a lot of mystery and at the same time, creates new questions. To have answers to everything, we would probably have to wait until September 9.

Spanning over a minute, the teaser begins with a dialogue between the characters of Ranbir and Alias, Shiva and Isha, where Shiva can sense mystical changes taking place in the world. In the seconds that follow, we see a well-sculpted Ranbir Kapoor emerging from the fire, also holding a “trishul” forged from the fire.

On Wednesday, everyone related to the film, from Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt and even Amitabh Bachchan, took to Instagram to share the teaser and poster forBrahmastraon their respective handles.

Entitled Part One, although we hear Alia Bhatt in the Brahmastra teaser, we can’t see her. After several delays, the film also had to bear the brunt of two blockages, resulting in further delay.

What do we know about the Brahmastra to throw?

With a star-studded cast, we already know that Brahmastra is going to be one of the biggest movies of the coming year. The film that gave us the real couple Ranbir and Alia also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, South Nagarjuna superstar Mouni Roy and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia.

All images: Courtesy of Instagram