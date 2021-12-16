Bollywood madness seizes Chaillot





How good it is to travel in these times of forced sedentary spirit, even if it is buried in the velvet of an armchair a few meters from the Eiffel Tower! The Iron Lady, imperturbable, sparkles while under the slab of the Trocadro, a real fireworks display. Curious object that this Switching to Bollywood o blend the shimmering universe of Hindi cinema and the power of dance. INTERVIEW. Marion Motin: A raw movement is very sincere and very beautiful After a stopover at the Maison de la danse in Lyon, this polychrome fresco is displayed at the Thtre national de Chaillot. We follow Sandy, a young peasant dreamer. Swelled with hope, he leaves his village for Mumbai but when he arrives in the metropolis, believing to make new friends, he falls into the hands of the gang of thugs led by the dreaded Don, actor rat and reconverted into criminal. A thwarted romance will complete the seal of Sandy’s fate. Between celebration and second degree With this story, the choreographer Ashley Lobo, who studied in Australia at the Sydney Dance Company before returning to his native India, delivers a surprising spectacle, between the celebration of a prolific and popular cinematographic institution and a second degree nicely orchestrated. . He makes fun of codes of the genre, not emphasizing their kitsch. Also the feelings are underlined with glitter hearts brandished, not without humor, by some dancers. The plot, whose disastrous outcome is revealed in the preamble, oscillates between the lightness of the entertainment and the realities that run through it, rural exodus, violence, etc. , the image of a society where beauty is endlessly close to horror. ARCHIVE. Optional love in the land of Bollywood ASwitching to Bollywood It also turns out to be hybrid in form. The cinema is invaded by the video sets which transform the set, where the hustle and bustle of Mumbai train station is replaced by the luxuriance of a rural landscape. Engines of action, the songs (whose surtitles we welcome) are performed by two musicians on a soundtrack of unfortunately unequaled quality. Dance, queen of the evening Undeniably, the dance, carried by 22 magnificent artists, is the big star of the evening. We marvel at the virtuosity of the dancers in a choreography that skilfully combines traditional heritage and contemporary revival. EXPOSURE. A musical dream The refinement of the costumes, saris and sarouels the dazzling palette, enchants the group sequences. The itrative movement, feet tied to the roots of the ground and hands graciously offered to the sky, marks an irresistible pulse of life. At the time of the greetings, part of the room, unable to hold it any longer, gets up to share some joyful waves of this communicative energy.

