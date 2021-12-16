A guest dancer joins the local cast | News, Sports, Jobs





Guest dancer Nicholas Mesa will join Rinat Mouzafarov and the Institute of Dance and Ballet Theater to present “Nutcracker” this weekend at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the campus of Minot State University. This will be the 12th production of “Nutcracker” choreographed by Mouzafarov, who turns 30 in Minot this month. On the anniversary, he said, he offers a new “Nutcracker” as a gift to his students and the artistic community. Previous productions have each had their own unique flair, and Mouzafarov notes that this year’s show adds a new element never before seen in his past performances or in any other production in classical history. He created two additions to the multicultural dances to present Neopolitane, an Italian-style ballet and a dance of four soldiers from The Nutcracker. Neopolitan dance is set to music by Piotr Tchaikovsky, the composer of “Swan Lake.” “Every ‘Nutcracker’ is different, but the story is the same,” said Mouzafarov. “It’s still ‘The Nutcracker’.” Mesa, 34, will dance the role of Prince on this weekend’s show. Mesa began her dance training at the age of 13 with the Yuma Ballet Theater. He has had extensive training in different styles of dance and has worked with many dance companies and played many guest roles. He has been teaching and choreographing for several years. He performed alongside his brother and sister-in-law, Jared Mesa and Brianna Hagar. Hagar, formerly de Minot, graduated from the Institute of Dance and Ballet Theater. Mouzafarov said his studio is fortunate enough to be able to bring Mesa to Minot as part of his tour as a guest dancer at “Nutcracker” productions all over the country. About 80 dancers will perform in the Minot production, including six graduates of the Institute of Dance and Ballet Theater who are returning to be part of the cast. Clara, the young girl for whom the story takes place, will be played by Tayler Christianson in the first act and by senior dancer Alaina Gochanour in the following scenes. Professional costumes and backdrops will highlight the shows, scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $ 15 for adults and $ 10 for children and are available in advance at Artmain, Eckroth Music, and the Institute of Dance and Ballet Theater. The latest news today and more in your inbox

