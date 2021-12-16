Working conditions in Hollywood have always been bad. The pandemic is making them worse.





Hollywood, according to workers around the world, needs to change its culture. This week, UNI Global Union, a union that represents 20 million workers in some 150 countries, published a report calling on the global film and television industry to change its culture of long hours. Based on survey data and responses from 150,000 workers from 28 unions in 20 countries, the Demanding Dignity Behind the Scenes report paints a devastating picture in which overtime is normalized, breaks may be non-existent, working conditions are dangerous and wages are low. I worked at least 14 to 16 hours a day, not including travel time. I spent a lot of time crying quietly at my desk, said an anonymous respondent from the UK. My friends and family have all commented on how sad and tired I was on the weekends, if I was allowed a weekend. The report makes reference to serious long-term mental and physical health issues associated with weeks of intense work, and in a survey, more than 9 in 10 film crew members said they did not feel well. safety at work or going to and from work because they were tired. The problems plague workers in the industry across the globe, but, the report notes, the culture specifically follows the lead of American practices: what is happening in Hollywood sets a pattern for working conditions around the world. The report follows news in recent weeks about the fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust, in which the protocol and the conditions set were called into question, as well as the trade union battle between the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE), the largest entertainment union in the world, and the Alliance of Producers films and television (AMPTP). On an optimistic note, the IATSE has reached a Three-year basic agreement in October that promised wage increases, pension and health plans, and provisions to improve job demands. The deal came after IATSE voted to strike earlier this month amid stalled talks with AMPTP, a dramatic move but necessary for workers to be treated like humans rather than budget items. Calls for change from IATSE and countless workers around the world have only grown more desperate amid the pandemic. [Working conditions have] has worsened since we came back after the lockdown simply because there has been a backlog in terms of productions all running at the same time now, and they’re all trying to have the best team, and they’re all competing against them. with each other, said Spencer MacDonald, the national secretary for the London production and regional production divisions of UK-based union Bectu. The report included a list of recommendations regarding wages in line with collective agreements or national legal standards, the institution of voluntary overtime, and non-discrimination and diversity policies. Changes are needed to cope with what appears to be a wave of increasingly harsh conditions in a historically grueling industry. In a growing number of countries, the report concludes, a worrying trend is emerging: many employers ignore both collective agreements and legal restrictions on working hours or simply abuse the flexibility inherent in the language of agreements and laws. to make longer hours the rule, rather than the exception.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mic.com/culture/hollywood-pandemic-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos