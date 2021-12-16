Entertainment
Here Are Some Of The Broadway Performances Canceled Due To Covid-19 Entertainment
Several Broadway shows have been forced to cancel performances this week due to positive Covid-19 tests among the cast or crew, a setback for the industry that comes just a few months after raising the curtain on a 18 month stop due to the pandemic.
Since returning, Broadway has demanded that eligible audiences, crews, artists and other staff be vaccinated against Covid-19. This week, the Broadway League, an industry trade association, started to apply a new vaccination and mask policy for children.
The precautions are designed to ensure the show takes place in an industry vital to New York City’s economy and supports approximately 97,000 jobs, according to the Broadway League. The group said Broadway contributed $ 14.7 billion to the city’s economy during the 2018-19 season.
“Aladdin” became the first known Broadway show cancel performances due to Covid-19 when it canceled several shows in September.
Here’s a look at the shows that canceled performances this week:
‘Hamilton’
“Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s opus on the life of Alexander Hamilton, canceled its Wednesday night show less than an hour before its debut due to groundbreaking cases of Covid-19, according to a post on his Twitter page.
“Our top priority is always the health and safety of every cast, crew and audience member,” the show said on Twitter.
“We will have more information on the upcoming performances as soon as possible. On behalf of everyone in Hamilton, we apologize for the disappointment and for any inconvenience this may cause,” the show said.
Hamilton was one of the first Broadway shows to reopen in September after the pandemic closed.
“Isn’t that too proud”
The Temptations’ musical “Ain’t Too Proud” has canceled its Tuesday night performance on Broadway “out of caution… due to a groundbreaking case of Covid-19,” the show said.
The show also canceled performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, from Wednesday to December 26. “Even with strong precautions in place, groundbreaking cases of COVID-19 have been identified within the fully vaccinated company,” show says.
‘Supreme Love Freestyle’
“Freestyle Love Supreme,” which bills itself as a “fusion of hip hop, improv and comedy,” has canceled shows on Saturday and Monday due to groundbreaking cases of Covid-19, he said on Twitter.
“The well-being of our cast, crew and guests is of the utmost importance. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the show said.
“The doubt”
“Doubtfire,” a musical based on the 1993 film “Mrs. Doubtfire,” canceled its shows on Sunday due to positive Covid-19 tests at the company, he said. on Twitter.
“The daily testing of everyone at the Stephen Sondheim Theater helps isolate anyone who tests positive for the welfare and safety of the audience, cast, crew and staff in the theater,” a statement said from the production.
The performances of the show Tuesday and Wednesday were also canceled.
“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”
On Wednesday morning, the performance of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” was canceled, but the evening show was scheduled to continue.
The show said in a post on twitter that regular testing is in place to “help us maintain a safe and healthy environment for all”.
“We will enchant you another time,” said the show.
‘Tina’
“Tina,” the Tina Turner musical, has canceled both performances scheduled for Wednesday “due to the detection of a limited number of positive covid test results at the Broadway company,” the production said.
The shows were scheduled to resume Thursday.
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
CNN’s Alison Kosik contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.news-daily.com/entertainment/these-are-some-of-the-broadway-performances-canceled-over-covid-19/article_0fed23d1-928e-5c9d-8088-615a18ffd3e5.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]