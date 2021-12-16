TRUSU Bollywood Movie Night – TRUSU





TRUSU Bollywood Movie Night Aalizzwell! Aalizzwell! Get your kurta, costumes and lenga ready as Bollywood arrives in Kamloops. Join us for the TRUSU Bollywood Night with games, prizes and the movie 3 idiots on Saturday January 29, 2022. The fun begins at 5 p.m. PST with a house / tambola with free tickets and exciting prizes. The movie begins at 6 p.m. PST. At the end of the evening, a student will win a door prize for a $ 1,000 gift card with Air Canada valid to fly to any destination they serve. Entrance to our event is free, corn registration is compulsory. A door prize will be offered to a lucky winner during the event. Proof of dual immunization status and government issued photo ID will be required prior to entering the site. Each participant must complete their own form to reserve their place and check their vaccination status. RSVP here Or: Kamloops Paramount Theater 503 Victoria Street – Kamloops 50.675554

-120.329295 Kamloops Paramount Theater 503 Victoria Street When: January 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM Which:

Animation committee | [email protected] | 250-828-5289

Like that: Like Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://trusu.ca/events/trusu-bollywood-movie-night/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos