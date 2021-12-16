Hollywood officially doesn’t care about the Golden Globes anymore





Since the series of Hollywood Foreign Press Association scandals last year, the organization has inexplicably moved forward with its Golden Globe Awards. Although they no longer have a broadcast partner for the event, they announced their nominations on Monday. And as New Variety the report highlights, these nominations were met with little fanfare, and the actors, producers and other nominees barely recognized the nods. “No press release has been sent en masse with statements thanking the HFPA and praising the co-stars and filmmakers,” the publication notes. “Also missing were the emotional response calls between reporters and nominees, still recovering from their shock at the big news. Instead, whenVarietycontacted studios and publicists nominated for Top Talent, most posts went unanswered or were greeted with a “no comment”. A candidate who do reacting to the news was Pose co-creator and showrunner Steven Canals, although he took the opportunity to denounce the problematic story of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This claim is bittersweet, Canals tweeted after hearing news of his show’s three nominations. They will probably be the last of our recognition for the final season. And that comes from an organization that hasn’t always included the people focused on our show. Hoping that these nominations signify that the HFPA is making an intentional effort to respond to the criticisms they have received in the recent past, and continue to see recognition and recognition for all the incredible work produced by BIPOC and LGBTQ + people, he continued. We’ll have to wait and see about it. If the lukewarm response to this year’s Golden Globe nominations is any indication, Hollywood is already done with the HFPA; who knows if they’ll even bother next year? thanks for reading Inside hook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and stay up to date.

