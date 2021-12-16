Savor a rich array of arts, dining and entertainment in New Brunswick





New Brunswickis on fire. This vibrant city has it all for dogs and parks, live music, theaters, restaurants, comedy clubs, trendy shopping, arts and culture, exhilarating events and a vibrant nightlife. . Easily accessible by train, this is the perfect place to dine, shop, play and stay. New Brunswick is a great place to visit, said Doug Schneider, President,Downtown New Brunswick, which is the commercial alliance of the city’s downtown core. When you come to New Brunswick, you can make your visit quite an experience, whether it’s for a day, an evening or a weekend. This includes having a meal at the many restaurants in New Brunswick, which range from casual pubs and ethnic eateries to some of Jersey’s finest restaurants. Many restaurants combine music and dining and offer happy hours. During the pandemic, New Brunswick extended al fresco dining on George Street. This welcoming pedestrian square is the perfect place to enjoy great food and entertainment. This continues all winter long, with many restaurants outfitting their outdoor areas with heaters and other ways to keep diners warm. It’s the safest place to eat, said Schneider, owner of Tavern on George. Theater and the arts take center stage in New Brunswick. With five theaters and stages featuring internationally renowned artists and shows, a vibrant arts scene and curtain-raising extravagances, the city’s cultural tradition is in full swing. New Brunswick is also home to The Stress Factory, one of the best comedy clubs in the country, attracting crowd-pleasing comedians. Shopping options abound in New Brunswick. Trendy boutiques, luxurious spas, and a variety of stores selling all types of merchandise are part of the city’s shopping scene. New Brunswick merchants always have great deals, on top of the reduced 3.5% sales tax in the downtown area, almost half the state rate. We have a lot of very interesting and diverse little shops, said Schneider. I encourage everyone to come to New Brunswick to see what it means to shop locally and support small businesses. And, of course, there’s Rutgers University, where football and cultural events draw visitors from all over the world. During the holidays, New Brunswick turns into a winter wonderland of festivities, with horse-drawn carriage rides, ice sculpture demonstrations, and Victorian-clad street singers. And there is no better place to celebrate the New Year with fireworks at midnight. With a reputation as the region’s healthcare city, New Brunswick is home to Johnson & Johnson, five nationally recognized hospitals, part of the nation’s largest medical school, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and is a hub for world-renowned biotechnology and medical research. facilities. What it means to be in a city that focuses on health care has never been more evident than in the past two years with COVID, Schneider said. We were proud that people came here to be healthy and throughout the pandemic we have excelled in providing this care. People come to town and don’t realize what New Brunswick has to offer until they’re here, Schneider said. Then they come back again and again. Visit newbrunswick.comto learn more. Shops and commercial services Buy local for great deals and enjoy 3.5% sales tax

Relax in comfort in our luxurious spas

Deals on clothing, beauty, health & nutrition, footwear, electronics and more Theater and Arts Internationally renowned artists and theater performances

Five theaters and stages

Ballet shows, concerts and curtain raising

Marvel at inspiring works of art, learn about cultural traditions, or learn about local New Jersey history

A dynamic art scene Restaurants and bars Discover award-winning restaurants

Explore various culinary experiences

Popular restaurants with live music

Happy hour specials

The best mimosa brunches around Health care Has earned the reputation of being the “City of Health” of the region

Five nationally recognized hospitals

Global biotechnology

Internationally recognized medical research facilities

Part of the largest medical school in the country Weekend breaks and live entertainment Live musicians, karaoke and comedy shows every weekend

Seasonal events, street musicians and free jazz

Lively and exciting nightlife

Book a room in one of our hotels and spend the weekend

Dog friendly restaurants and parks Rutgers and local events Match day specials and brunches

Steps from Rutgers University campuses with museums, cultural events and festivals including Rutgers Day

Keep the tailgate open after the game in downtown New Brunswick Winter wonders Experience the magic of the holiday season

Horse-drawn carriage rides

Ice sculpting and glassblowing demonstrations

New Year’s fireworks

