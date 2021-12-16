Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to host a big reception for the Bollywood fraternity on this date, Entertainment News





The wedding festivities are not over yet for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. After a royal wedding on December 9 in Rajasthan, the couple traveled to an undisclosed location for their honeymoon and returned to Mumbai earlier this week. Now reports say the couple are set to host a lavish wedding reception for the Bollywood fraternity. Sources say Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will host a big reception in Mumbai despite the Omicron threat in Mumbai on December 20. Katrina Kaif only had one prerequisite before she said yes to Vicky Kaushal for marriage A Bollywood Life report says the two are likely to host the event at the JW Marriott on December 20. Katrina and Vicky want to get back to work, but before that, they want to complete all of their wedding festivities, and so have narrowed down to that date. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are married! A look back at the couple’s romance Christmas is celebrated with a lot of poise at Katrina’s with the family and the couple wanted to celebrate it together this time around and therefore they want to keep the reception before Christmas. As there is a threat of the Omicron variant in Mumbai, the couple reportedly intend to take all security measures into consideration when hosting the party. They will follow the prescribed COVID-19 protocols suggested by the BMC. Sources close to the couple said, “As the city is currently under Omicron threat, every guest will have to take their RT CPR test and get a negative report with them to participate in this celebration.” Meanwhile, the star couple treat fans by sharing glimpses of their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies every day on their social media. In pictures: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s dream wedding photos are breaking the internet They recently shared dreamy photos from a sunset event that took place before their wedding. Katrina paid homage to her British heritage by wearing a sari dress with a veil for the event. Her husband, Vicky Kaushal completed her look in a pastel shade of sherwani.

