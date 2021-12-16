A Passage to Bollywood, end-of-year sweet show in Chaillot – Movs.World





A Passage to Bollywood by Ashley Lobo, until December 25, at Chaillot-Thtre national de la danse, Paris. LAURENT PHILIPPE / DIVERGENCE-IMAGES.COM Rosewater, kitsch, pearls and love! As long as you walk out of the holiday locker room loosening your critical and emotional belt, A passage to Bollywood, Choreographed by Ashley Lobo, it’s the sweet end of year show that really needs it. Exhibited since December 11 at Chaillot-Thtre national de la danse, it puts the public in jubilation, ready to jump from its seat at the end of the show to wave with the performers. This unusual alternative to musicals and great classical ballets often taken by storm for Christmas is an event within the framework of the programming of a public theater. Chaillot already announces 8,000 seats sold out of the 12,000 offered and 40% of tickets are sold to spectators who have never pushed the doors of the hall. Suffice to say that for Ashley Lobo’s first visit to France, this opening throws welcome glitter in the health context. Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Theater, opera, dance, musicals: our selection of 20 shows to see for the end of the year celebrations A passage to Bollywood, created in 2015 by the Another example is the Bombay-based Navdhara India Dance Theater, one of the few professional troupes in India. Designed and directed by Ashley Lobo, who wrote the libretto and chose the songs, the production has toured the world. Never programmed in India where it turns out to be much too close to spectators, it has become the vehicle for this phantasmal Bollywood whose films – around 200 per year – are not screened in French cinemas. A passage to Bollywood plays the Bollywodian entertainment card with twenty-two performers and two singers on stage. The scenario is simple. A young man leaves his native village to disembark in Bombay. He is trapped by a gang of mafia whose leader takes him under his wing. Obviously, he falls in love with the boss’s beauty and the guns turn on him. Served against a backdrop of video sets and wrapped in a hundred costumes, each more sparkling than the next, this story has the charm of a cartoon that plays gently with naivety and sentimentality. Eventful scenes The repertoire of 27 Bollywood cinema songs spanning the years 1950 to 2000 was built by Ashley Lobo. Some hits are little marvels known internationally. They are unfortunately interpreted in playback, even if the dancers put the eraser to make them forget. Only two tables are sung live. As for the old-fashioned soundtrack, it’s moving a bit slowly. Fortunately, the lively decorations carry it all in a good-natured atmosphere. You have 27.5% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

