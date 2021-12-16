UK reports daily cases of Covid since pandemic began





LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 08: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a press conference at 10 Downing Street. WPA Pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images LONDON The UK on Wednesday reported a record number of new daily Covid-19 cases, with 78,610 in the past 24 hours. That figure was up from 59,610 the day before, and it surpasses the previous record of 68,053 cases reported on January 8. This highlights the dramatic rise in infections the country is experiencing ahead of the holiday season with the omicron variant set to quickly become the dominant strain. A senior British health official has warned that there could be “staggering” figures in the coming days. Long queues have been observed outside vaccination centers in many towns and villages across the UK as the government overdrives its booster program to try to get as many people as possible to get a third vaccine vaccinated. people possible. There were 165 new Covid deaths in the UK on Wednesday, according to government data. While deaths currently remain low and early reports suggest the omicron variant may not be more severe than other strains of Covid, health experts have repeatedly warned that the large number of infections could lead to a rising deaths and an overwhelmed health system. Callback program British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant has died in the country. It was the first publicly confirmed death worldwide from the new, highly mutated strain. Johnson also warnedBritain is facing a “tidal wave” of omicron infections and has announced that England will speed up its booster program to offer all adults a third dose of a vaccine by the end of this year. ‘year. The government previously aimed to extend its stimulus package to everyone over 18 by the end of January. So far, nearly 25 million people have received a vaccine booster in the country of 67 million people. Scientists are optimistic that the booster doses will improve immunity against the new highly transmissible variant. Lawmakers’ rebellion Some restrictions, including warrants for masks in stores and instructions to work from home where possible, were reintroduced in England throughout December. But Johnson is experiencing a rebellion within his own political party with a significant number of unhappy with the new Covid restrictions as well as a series of blunders, scandals and embarrassment in recent weeks. A vote on Tuesday night in the House of Commons to require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs was rejected by 96 of his conservative colleagues. Government officials will likely question whether more Covid restrictions will be needed over the next few weeks and, indeed, whether they will have enough multi-party support to push through the measures. Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergency program, pointed to the sudden increase in cases in the UK, saying on Wednesday the number was doubling every other day, or less than every other day. “Which means if you have 100,000 cases today, that’s 200,000 cases [in] two days, 400,000 two days later, and then it’s 800,000 two days later. So in a week, let’s imagine in a week, eight days, just a little more than [a] doubling time week. The actual number of cases can be multiplied by eight or by ten, “he said. CNBC’s Dawn Kopecki and Chloe Taylor contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/15/uk-reports-highest-number-of-daily-covid-cases-since-pandemic-began.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos