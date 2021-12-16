10 roles that hurt an actor’s career, according to Reddit

There is a common saying in the movie industry, “This is Hollywood”, and it can be used in many cases, but in most cases, it is when an actor’s five minutes of fame is over. elapsed. It’s very rarely unprovoked, and events usually kick in quite quickly after an actor’s big dives at the box office or are seriously injured.

Most often this happens in a flash and it is almost as if they are falling off the surface of the Earth. While this isn’t always fair, it is inevitable, and Redditors have their take on the most brutal examples.

John Carter (Taylor Kitsch)

Taylor Kitsch appeared out of nowhere and became one of the most talked about stars in the early 2010s, but any hype around him was quickly crushed by two box office bombs. The actor starred in both Battleship and John carter, and as RedditormickeyflinnSays it, “two huge back-to-back flops kept Taylor Kitsch from making summer tent poles.”

The movies didn’t even give Kitsch a chance to show off his abilities as an actor. He proved himself to be a great performer with the second season of Real detective, but again, even in the TV business it was about making the wrong decision by playing on a show that was not well received. Even though the first season of Real detective was amazing, the following season was badly injured, but not because of the kitsch.





Batgirl (Alicia Silverstone)

Alicia Silverstone was a rising star in the 1990s with supporting roles in films like Distraught, but his tenure as a big star was unfortunately cut short by Batman and robin. Reddit userskonen_bladesPut it bluntly when explaining that Silverstone’s career “was pretty torpedoed” after starring in the disappointing 1997 film. However, the whole Bat family is one of the waysBatman and robin is actually underrated, and it hasn’t been done in a movie since, but studio executives clearly didn’t see it that way.

The Redditor doesn’t stop at Silverstone, as they also bring to mind Chris O’Donnell as Robin, who hasn’t starred in any major films after the blockbuster either. Although he was the star of the television show NCIS: Los Angeles for 280 episodes.





The Love Guru (Mike Myers)

Enter Wayne in Wayne’s world and Austin Powers, Mike Myers has created some of the most memorable and iconic comedy characters in movie history. But there is one that is not held in such high regard, and that is The guru of love.Moon_Machine24claims the movie was “so bad it literally killed Mike Myers’ career.”

Although Myers had a few box office failures before the film, such as The cat in the hat, the guru of love was perhaps the last nail in the coffin. However, a few bad days in the office can’t end the career of an icon with such a great legacy, and Myers still appears in movies every now and then, but they’re rarely more than cameos.





Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)

EditorAB_Cooganbelieves the role of Anakin Skywalker killed Hayden Christensen’s career. The actor played one of the most famous movie villains of all time in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and the Redditor notes that he “was dragged through the mud without deserving it after Star warsWhat the user is hinting at is that it might be more about being misdirected than being a bad actor.

Behind the scenes images are available at Youtube who sees George Lucas wandering the set and not being sure which direction to give Christensen. However, next year the balance will be restored, as Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker in the next one. Star wars Disney + series, Obi wan kenobi. And luckily, people couldn’t be more excited about his return.





Jack Driscoll (Adrian Brody)

Adrian Brody was a star product in the early 2000s. The actor even had an Academy Award under his belt for his role in The pianist, and he was the youngest actor to win Best Actor at the time. Brody had such a bright future, butA small worldargues that King Kong prevented that future from happening. They claim the actor was a “hot rising star until they tried to make him a leading man of the action-adventure hero type.”

While the 2005 monster movie remake is one of the best movies over three hours long, Brody hasn’t starred in any major Hollywood movies since. Without acclaimed director Wes Anderson, who plays Brody in most of his films, audiences might have heard less of him.





Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

This Reddit user argues that the role of Deadpool hasn’t hurt Ryan Reynolds’ career professionally, but it has taken a critical hit.TheRedHood20000claims that “every time he gets another gig he just plays Deadpool without the costume”.

However, while it’s fair to say that Ryan Reynolds tends to star himself in most of his roles, he does it way before. dead Pool. Reynolds had his distinct good-humored joshing charm in Van Wilder of National Lampoon, and he even threw improvised liners on the 1998 TV show Two guys and a girl.





Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich)

When it comes to the prequels, there has never been a more controversial than Solo: A Star Wars Story. According to Vulture, there was so much drama surrounding Solo, including Alden Ehrenreich locking the horns with the original directors and the original directors subsequently getting fired. But the worst part is that, like nayapayaRemarks, “Solo completely blocked his career. “

Ehrenreich’s lack of presence in Hollywood since the 2018 film’s release is disappointing because he’s such a talented actor. At the Coen brothers Hi, Caesar, the actor turned out to be a formidable performer in all fields, as he sang, danced and managed to be just as hilarious and dramatic.





Mary Corleone (Sofia Coppola)

AlthoughThe Godfather’s Coda fixed his role, one of the biggest critics of The Godfather Part III is the portrait of Mary Corleone by Sofia Coppola. EditorNo-Fin7975notes that bad acting not only damaged his career, but also ruined Star wars too much. They state that “when she appeared in The phantom menace as a maid all I could see was Mary Corleone. “

However, it’s unclear how badly Coppola wanted to be an actor in the first place, because, according to Initiated, she took on the role at the last minute when Winona Ryder had to back down. On top of that, she followed in her father’s footsteps and became a full-fledged director, having directed films such as Lost in translation and The bling ring.





Allan Quatermain (Sean Connery)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is generally considered to be one of the worst comic book movies of all time, although some Redditors believe it is one of the best movies rated under 6.0 on IMDb.

The film stars Sean Connery as the leader of the superhero gang, Allan Quatermain, and asChoco320points out, the former James Bond “has stopped acting because of the way it isThe League of Extraordinary Gentlemen was. “Although Sean Connery is Hollywood royalty and surely could have bounced back from any box office bomb, after his release he never wanted to play in his life.

Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham)

Unlike any other role that has damaged an actor’s career, F. Murray Abraham’s role as Antonio Salieri in Amadeusis really awesome. After winning an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as an actual Italian classical composer, Abraham was mysteriously offered few other major roles.





EditorCuremanejokingly notes that the film “screwed up its future like it had spent a decade doing porn, or was the protagonist of a popular sci-fi television series.” Films that damage actors’ careers so much that they all vanish from the face of the earth were even once called “F. Murray Abraham syndrome”.

