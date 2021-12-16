Cold, rotten food served in Orange County jails, report says

According to a report by a coalition of advocacy groups, people incarcerated in Orange County jails have been given nutritionally insufficient, cold and sometimes rotten food.

The report comes as the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California has lobbied the Orange County Sheriff’s Department over the past year to reinstate substantial hot meals in prisons since they were suspended for the pandemic.

This report shows that the diets offered in Orange County jails are high in processed foods, carbohydrates, fat and sodium, according to the report. This type of diet, along with limited opportunities for physical movement and exercise, can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke for those in prison. The report also mentions food safety concerns related to the supply of spoiled food. Eating spoiled food can lead to foodborne illness.

The report, Cold, Rotten, Moldy Meals: Food Oppression in Orange County Jails, was released on Wednesday by the Stop the Musick Coalition, which is made up of various Orange County social justice organizations that advocate for the rights of incarcerated people. One of the group’s main goals is to stop the expansion of the James A. Musick prison near Irvine.

According to the coalition report, inmates have been eating three cold packaged meals every day for nearly two years. They usually consist of bologna sandwiches, and sometimes an apple or carrots. Inmates reported that sandwiches are often spoiled. Inmates also reported that MPs leave trays of food on the floor before giving them to inmates, causing the food to infest with insects.

People living in Orange County jails report that they are given sandwiches with molded bread and rotten, discolored meat, according to the report. The bologna sometimes has a dark juice flowing and is speckled with green spots. Several people described becoming so ill that they required medical attention. People have to skip meals when the food is too rotten, often skipping several meals in a row.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters and OC Prisons are located at 550 N. Flower St. in Santa Ana. (Scott Smeltzer / Personal Photographer)

Orange County prisons previously provided two hot meals a day, including spaghetti, burgers and stew, according to the report. But those meals were put on hold in March 2020 when the pandemic took hold, according to the report. Sheriff’s spokesman Todd Hylton has said in the past that hot meal services have been suspended for the health and safety of inmates.

Since then, inmates and lawyers have worked to get hot meals restored, including contacting the State Council and community corrections. After being contacted by the ACLU, the board told the agency in April that it was breaking a rule by failing to provide inmates with at least one hot meal a day in the county’s male and female jails. Orange, the Intake Release Center, Theo Lacy prison or Lamoreaux Justice Center.

Following that letter, Hylton said the prison has resumed serving hot meals in the form of oatmeal, flour, oatmeal and soup.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department follows State Council and Community Corrections requirements for meals for those in our care and custody, and we are currently in compliance with the BSCC’s meal guidelines, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun said on Wednesday in an emailed comment. The OCSD has not suspended and continues to provide medical and religious diets during the pandemic. We examine the report of the Stop the Musick coalition, a group whose stated goal is to work[ing] towards a world without incarceration. We dispute their claims that OCSD serves spoiled or nutritionally deficient food to incarcerated persons.

The coalition is challenging the introduction of oatmeal and other hot foods.

The small change was insufficient to address the nutritional deficiency and poor condition of prison meals, according to the coalition report. The OCSD has since stopped cereals in parts of the prison.

The coalition argues in its report that the Sheriff’s Department has significant funds to restore hot meals and improve food conditions in prisons because it saved money due to the closure of prison kitchens and the reduction in the county’s prison population. A judge ordered Sheriff Don Barnes in December to halve the prison population due to outbreaks of COVID-19 among inmates.

The report says that in 2020, the department spent nearly $ 1 million less on food in prison than budgeted. This year, the ministry continued to divert an average of more than $ 50,000 a month from food for incarcerated people, putting the money back into its general budget, according to the coalition.

The coalition also says the department continues to make around $ 10 million a year from stewardship purchases despite the declining prison population. This may be because inmates have to supplement the cold meals they have been given, according to the report.

According to the report, inmates who could not afford to buy additional items at the police station fell ill.

It’s so sad, said an anonymous person who is incarcerated at Theo Lacy Institution in the report. It breaks your heart to see the elderly and those without funds in their books get sicker. You can’t imagine.

The coalition says adding hot cereals and soup has not improved the situation.

For them to tell people they’re giving us hot meals, they’re just keeping up appearances, an anonymous Orange County jail inmate said in the report. The soup is horrible, it is a lukewarm liquid substance with no substance. Its broth with some floating tomatoes and onions. You dip a spoon in it and get nothing. That’s been three lunch bags a day for almost two years. They’ve been killing us for two years. If I hadn’t been a commissioner from time to time, I would have starved to death.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes speaks at a press conference in Santa Ana. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In addition to the lack of hot meals, the report states that prison staff also do not adhere to medical dietary restrictions for inmates, although some of them suffer from heart problems, Crohn’s disease, allergies or diabetes. Prison staff also do not honor inmates’ religious diets, such as halal or kosher food restrictions, the report said, calling denial of the diets dehumanizing.

Food is not just sustenance, but a fundamental component of cultural identity and spiritual practice, and being forced to violate religious dietary rules robs people of an essential part of their spiritual life, according to the coalition.

The dietary conditions offered in Orange County prisons can have a significant impact on the health of inmates. In its report, the coalition compiled data on the nutritional value of foods served to inmates. The organization has found that inmates are given foods containing more than twice the sodium recommended by the United States Food and Drug Administration, which can contribute to high blood pressure and other health complications. A Orange County Grand Jury Report 2019 found that prison staff did not monitor and treat inmates with high blood pressure and hypertension, resulting in hospitalizations and deaths.

The coalition also determined that Orange County jail menus contain more than 150% of the daily fats recommended by the FDA, nearly 290% of the daily carbohydrates recommended by the 2015-2020 dietary guidelines for Americans, and 125%. daily cholesterol levels recommended by the 2015 -2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Too much fat, carbohydrates, and cholesterol can contribute to health problems like high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes.

At the end of its report, the coalition makes a number of recommendations to the Sheriff’s Department, including reinstating full hot meals with fresh ingredients, providing fresh fruits and vegetables and a variety of meats, and keeping foods properly. , ensuring that detainees have sufficient time to eat and comply with detainees’ religious and medical dietary restrictions.

The coalition is also providing a number of recommendations to the Orange County Board of Directors, including directing the Orange County Health Department to conduct regular inspections of Orange County prisons, demanding that the sheriff’s department publicly displays current prison menus and ensuring that inmates can report their medical condition. code violations at the health department, among other recommendations.

