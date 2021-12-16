I’m not ashamed to be called a web actor: Ayush Mehra | Web series

Actor Ayush Mehra was recently seen as a young Parsi Bollywood agent in Call My Agent: Bollywood. Although it received praise for its performance, the film received mixed responses from critics and audiences alike.

There were some people who said the show wasn’t that great, but that’s okay because you can’t please everyone. It pissed me off the first week. However, you can’t control these things, otherwise everyone would make blockbuster movies, he explains.

While the web series may be her first big date with the OTT space, Mehra has appeared in numerous short series and YouTube videos over the years. Ask him if the tag of a web actor bothers him and he answers: Not at all! Right now the web is huge and everyone is there. And it gave me a career. I have no shame in being called a web actor. In fact, I feel proud, and we should all be proud of where we’ve come from.

The actor has already completed the shooting of his first film. Speaking about the movie brand he wants to be associated with, he shares: When I was young I watched a lot of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor movies. I wanted to make their kind of movies. But nowadays the content has changed. As much as I want to be a part of these larger than life films, I also want to carve out a place for myself where I can do things that are like me.

Is there a list of filmmakers he would like to work with? I am a big fan of Imtiaz Ali. I also want to work with Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bharadwaj, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. I watched their films growing up and want to be part of the world they create, Mehra concludes.