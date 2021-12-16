Entertainment
From Hollywood to home, the chapsmaker of Allegheny Township has led an interesting life
At 94, the hands of Tom Phillips have served him well.
The Leechburg native and resident of Allegheny Township gets up early each day and gets to work making custom leather leggings.
“It’s my hobby,” he says. “I start at 6 am and stop at 9 pm.”
Phillips said his wife, Betty, requested a pair of leggings years ago, so he learned how to make them.
The couple, now married for 70 years, have performed together nationally in the rope and riding circuit with Flying X Rodeo and others.
These days, Betty resides in a local nursing home and Phillips lives alone.
“From Maine to Florida to California, we’ve traveled everywhere,” said Phillips, who retired from Allegheny Ludlum.
Phillips used his vacation to perform on horseback as a rider.
The aroma of leather is unmistakable when one enters his tidy workshop, located inside his house.
A leg warmer maker for 60 years, Phillips has worked professionally for decades as a trick roper and whip artist.
“The body heat has to penetrate the leather – that’s the secret,” Phillips said. “It will stretch to their fit like a pair of gloves.”
Leggings are required by the American Quarterhorse Association and many of its clients are members.
Phillips said that when the leggings were first worn, most of them were made like an apron, loose fitting and kept away cactus and mesquite.
“It was to protect himself,” he said.
Leggings were an important part of a cowboy’s gear and were originally named after the Spanish chaparrereras.
Spanish cowboys began to wear them in the 1600s.
Phillips said he couldn’t put a number on the number of pairs of leggings he made.
“I tell people, ‘I’m 94 years old. I can only do a certain number, ”he said.
He sketches each design himself before engraving designs into the leather by hand, using various knives.
The cowhide leather comes from California.
A recent customer requested an initial surrounded by flowers for her guys, he said.
He keeps notebooks with details about each client, most of which come to his home for personalized fittings.
Women make up the bulk of his business, and clients come from as far away as Canada.
Phillips said it takes about two weeks to make a pair of leggings, depending on the level of complexity and the customer’s design requests.
Black is the most popular color, followed by tan.
Prices for chaps vary and start at around $ 500.
Phillips said he had no plans to stop making his designs.
“I think after 60 years it grows in you,” he said.
Hollywood days
Phillips learned his trade from his father, Port, also a lasso artist.
When Hollywood noticed the skills of Tom Phillips on horseback, he featured in many western movies and met celebrities with Bob Hope, Tony Curtis, Jane Russell and more.
He recalled an incident when Russell introduced him at a show in California.
“We were supposed to dance, and I can’t dance,” Phillips said. She said, ‘Pretend. “”
Phillips told him that his father wouldn’t believe his story of meeting the famous actress, so Russell quickly gave Phillips a personally signed photo as a keepsake.
He keeps it in a photo album.
“My dad saw that,” Phillips said.
Famous country music singer Charlie Daniels got a custom sculpted belt fashioned by Phillips.
“I carved a red devil into my belt,” said Phillips, a reference to Daniel’s hit song, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”.
After a full day of sculpting, cutting and sewing, Phillips said he enjoys chilling out with a beer.
“I love Coors Lite,” he said. “He’s a conservative.”
Joyce Hanz is a writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Joyce at 724-226-7725, [email protected] or via Twitter .
