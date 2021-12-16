And just like this recap, Episode 3: Big Is Still Big

Season 1, Episode 3: When in Rome

Turns out, Miranda doesn’t need red hair to be spicy.

If you discovered a bit of flirtation between her and Che right after their decidedly cute encounter in Episode 2, you might have been onto something. At the very end of Episode 3, after she, Carrie, and Charlotte witness the live-action comedy Che is recording for Netflix, Miranda tells her friends that she’s gone home, but sneaks out instead. to see his new friend at the after party.

Showing a bit of nerves, Miranda is a talkative and can’t help but fall for Che, who tells her to breathe. Oh, Miranda is breathing. In a sexy and spectacular move, Che throws a puff of weed smoke into Miranda’s mouth, almost kissing her and most likely shaking her to the core.

How did we get here?

Well, Miranda told us a long time ago in the original Sex and the City series that her husband Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) is no headache. He and Miranda were more sympathetic than loving, and in And Just Like That, that always seems to be the case.

Miranda and Steve haven’t had sex in years, she reveals to Charlotte over coffee, somewhat casually. She wonders if they’re still a couple, or just roommates with an ice cream and a kid.