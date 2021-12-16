BREAKING: No more problems for Reliance Entertainment as Ranveer Singh 83 star faces the heat of Shahid Kapoor’s jersey as well as RRR: Bollywood News





Bollywood Hungama yesterday revealed how Ranveer Singh’s sports drama, 83 faces the heat in the exhibition industry due to the insane demand from Reliance Entertainment to reduce the presentation of Spider-Man: No Path Home in week 2. While the film is among the most anticipated releases of 2022, it falls short of Spider-Man: No Path Home, which exceeded all box office expectations, and as a result, exhibitors are not bowing to Reliance Entertainment’s demands. And now we have another exclusive scoop. An exhibitor tells us that the team of 83 is not only in competition with Spider Man, because they have another opponent in the form of Jersey. “While it is a well-known thing that exhibitors have refused to give 100% showcase to 83 on Spider Man from December 24. And as a result, Reliance is now pulling another string. They asked exhibitors to give 2 weeks assurance, i.e. they will have to allocate the presentation to 83 for two weeks, “a source told Bollywood Hungama. The source also said, “Basically they’re willing to ditch one of the four or five shows on one screen for Jersey during their second week, and asked multiplexes to do much of the prime-time broadcasting in their second week, and to have preference over Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey. Here again, as expected, the exhibitors did not welcome these developments. The problem is that the distributors of Jersey and RRR are the same Pen Marudhar. So if the owners of a single screen do not give an adequate presentation to Jersey, they could either miss RRRor maybe have to pay a huge premium to acquire this movie. Likewise, multiplexes will also lose their bargaining power over the course of RRR seeing the move from Reliance Entertainment, the Jersey team released their film with RRR to achieve maximum enhancement. “ Exhibitors only have 2 options at the moment Option 1 – Screen Spider-Man: No Path Home on December 16, give up 83 December 24, screen Jersey December 31 followed by RRR January 7, 2022. Option 2 – To renouncer Spider-Man: No Path Home December 16 (which seems unlikely given the advance booking), screen 83 on December 24, give up Jersey December 31, and also give up RRR January 7, 2022. Fundamentally, 83copes with the heat by obtaining optimal enhancement for the magnum opus. With 7 days remaining we hope the issues are resolved and 83 manages to get the kind of presentation that is needed to explode at the box office. Wait and watch until then as the drama of the exhibit continues. Also read:Spider-Man Makes Trouble For Ranveer Singh’s 83 – Exhibitors Refuse To Accept Reliance Terms To Reduce Spider-Man Showcase In Week 2 More Pages: Spider-Man – No Way Home (English) Box Office Collection, Spider-Man – No Way Home (English) Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

