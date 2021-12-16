Private sector overtakes the state as North Korea’s largest economic player under Kim – S. Korea







FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremony to inaugurate the start of construction on the first phase of a project to eventually build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang, North Korea, on this photo released on March 24, 2021 by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS reuters_tickers

This content was published on December 16, 2021 – 07:38

By Hyonhee Shin SEOUL (Reuters) – The private sector has overtaken state-run agents to become North Korea’s largest economic player in the past decade, a sign of the market boom allowed by leader Kim Jong Un , the South Korean Unification Ministry said Thursday. The ministry, which manages North Korea’s affairs, released a report on political, economic and social changes during Kim’s 10-year rule, based on data from South Korean and UN agencies as well as on interviews with defectors. As the isolated country suffered from coronavirus lockdowns and sanctions for its weapons programs, private activity has grown from around 28% a decade ago to nearly 38% of the economy, the ministry said. in the report. Government-led programs, meanwhile, declined to account for 29% of the economy from 37%, and about 9% came from entities that work in both the public and private sectors, up from 7%. The number of traders also quadrupled to a record high of around 1,368 in 2018, from 338 in 2011, before dropping sharply due to economic hardships and the pandemic. “As commodification continues, the proportion of the private economy follows a long-term upward trend,” the ministry said. “People’s activities are turning into a dual economy, state and private.” North Korea does not answer questions from foreign journalists, and its government and state media rarely provide insight into economic conditions. Kim became a leader at the end of 2011, following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il. The new ruler’s endorsement of markets previously abhorred by his father has helped improve the livelihoods of many North Koreans, with his gross domestic product (GDP) growing 3.9 percent in 2016, the fastest in 17 year. But early progress was overshadowed by sanctions imposed on nuclear and long-range missile testing, a ministry official said, even as Kim pledged to build a self-sustaining economy after declaring the completion of the “state nuclear force” in 2017. “After all, in order to achieve sustainable economic growth and dramatically improve people’s livelihoods, they must reorient their policies towards denuclearization and economic cooperation,” the official said. As the pandemic and natural disasters compounded the pressure, North Korea’s GDP suffered its largest contraction in 23 years in 2020, while agricultural production hit its lowest level under Kim, at 4.4 millions. North Korea’s trade with its main ally, China, has plunged more than 90% from its peak in 2014. This month, Kim warned of a “very giant struggle” next year and called in October to focus on improving people’s lives despite “gloomy” economic conditions. North Korea has not confirmed any infection with COVID-19 but has closed its borders and severely restricted public transport and interstate travel. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/private-sector-overtakes-state-as-north-korea-s-top-economic-actor-under-kim—s-korea/47196770 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos