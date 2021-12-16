Entertainment
“An Outside Artist” has a solo exhibition in Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND – For Craig Rogers, art is a way of bringing together the forces that inspire him.
Jazz. Birds. Mountains. Port Townsend, his beloved home.
They are all painted in intense colors in Rogers’ solo exhibition, “Looking at the World” at the Northwind Art Grover Gallery.
“I’ve always been a bit mired in my pain and disability,” said Rogers, who was born in 1955 with spina bifida, a condition in which the spinal cord doesn’t form normally.
“Art helps me manage my handicap. It helped me see more things that I wouldn’t see, ”he said while showing his exhibit.
It is his biggest ever, with 51 paintings mixing dream and reality.
“This is my favorite place: the Rose. I love the fountain, ”he said of a scene showing the cinema and the Haller fountain on the corner of Taylor and Washington streets, which is right outside the gallery window at 236 Taylor St.
The other walls are filled with his paintings of the mountains of Utah, the state where he grew up; the Mojave Desert in California; Bob Dylan flanked by other musicians; and the now closed boiler house in downtown Port Townsend.
There are also his abstract visions, such as a work called “Streams of Energy” and a painting of downtown Port Townsend in the 1950s.
“Looking at the World” is on display until January 17 at the Grover Gallery, operated by the non-profit organization Northwind Art. The place is open from noon to 5 p.m. from Thursday to Monday. More information can be found at www.northwinaArt.org.
Rogers is considered an “outside artist,” a self-taught artist who works outside the mainstream, for a variety of reasons.
The painter, who spends time at Port Townsend’s Gatheringplace, a non-profit center for people with disabilities, said he has had to overcome many physical obstacles in his life.
His motor skills have deteriorated, he said, but his artistic abilities remain strong.
“I’ve always been able to find new ways to create my art,” said Rogers, who has lived in Port Townsend since the late 1980s.
To paint is to distract yourself from your pain. Making art, he added, allows him to show another part of himself to the community.
“To me, Craig’s paintings are like jazz,” said Kathleen Garrett, director of exhibitions for Northwind Art.
The images riff on reality, she added – which matches the fact that Rogers listens to jazz while working out.
He studied the musical genre at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, near where he grew up in Sandy, Utah. He also studied psychology and continues to be intrigued by the subconscious.
“Art is a challenge for me, and I don’t always know how an artwork is going to play out,” Rogers said.
He added that he continued to learn lessons about painting, about himself and how to fit everything in.
As for the exhibition of this gallery in its community: “I love being part of it. ”
________
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/outsider-artist-has-one-man-show-in-port-townsend/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
