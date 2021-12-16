Can Europe become a credible geopolitical actor? – EURACTIV.com

By Hedwig Giusto, Editor-in-Chief of The Progressive Post and Senior Policy Advisor at the Foundation for European Progressive Studies (FEPS)

While for the past year and a half, we have held our breath as we struggle to overcome the most serious health crisis of the last century by focusing on the number of contagions, the doses of vaccine administered and the variants of geopolitical crises. vaccines that can affect both the world and Europe. stability has continued to unfold. And each of them had the ability to ruthlessly expose, even to the most unconditional of the European project, the limits of the EU’s credibility as a geopolitical actor.

The withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan, the return of the Taliban to power and the ensuing humanitarian emergency. The crisis along the EU-Belarus border, which is an expression of Russia’s growing influence in that country, and yet another humanitarian crisis. The deepening competition between the United States and China, which risks strangling the EU between its old and most important ally and the rising Chinese power. These are just a few of the international developments which have once again confronted Europe with the reality of a profoundly altered world order. A world order in which Europeans can no longer fully rely on an increasingly reluctant, unpredictable and sometimes ambiguous transatlantic partner for defense purposes, as they did before. But to which the EU has so far failed to adapt.

The recipe for a European Union capable of facing the global challenges of the present and the future has been drawn up. Strategic autonomy should provide the European Union with the tools to act independently on the world stage when existing alliances do not match the challenge and / or do not match Europe’s interests and values. And yet, finding the right balance between the different ingredients of this ambitious recipe remains complex. The many cooks involved in transforming the recipe into a balanced dish have different views on what strategic autonomy should look like in the long term, on the degree of autonomy that the European Union should administer, and even on the expectations vis-à-vis this autonomy.

Moreover, any argument for or against and all the nuances between strategic autonomy, one way or another, touches the question of relations with the United States. EU member states are hesitant to at least give up their comfortable position as beneficiaries of US security arrangements, or to put it better, to redouble their efforts to ensure their own security, despite the numerous appeals of the past decade. , growing pressure from the United States to do so, and evidence that the interests and goals of the United States and the EU do not always converge.

In fact, even modest European leaders’ expectations of the Biden administration after Trump’s years of contempt for multilateralism have so far been dashed. In the near future, Europe will have to face the fact that alignment with the United States on international issues is not always possible, and if it is to remain true to its interests and values, the EU will have to act more and more autonomously.

Strategic autonomy therefore does not mean that the European Union turns into a lonely forest ranger. Rather, it implies that a benchmarking between the use of different partnerships and autonomy, depending on the issues, values ​​and interests at stake, must be achieved in order for the EU to shape and conduct its own foreign policy. To this end, gain credibility and act effectively on the international scene, it is crucial that the EU speaks with one voice. It is that simple and that difficult.

In the wake of recent international developments, and given the resulting urgency for the EU to reorganize its approach to a changed world order and its commitment to multilateralism, question 17 of the Progressive post dedicates its special cover Strategic autonomy: challenges and pitfalls and his file ME-I: no longer love to these crucial subjects, to the risks involved in ill-advised strategic autonomy and to the opportunities that the current global scenario offers for a qualitative leap in European integration. This new issue of the magazine also covers another recent and sadly so largely disappointing multilateral endeavor, that of the COP26 held in Glasgow last month, which is in the spotlight. Cheerleader exercise.

Last but not least, and turns to more domestic issues, in the record Eastern discomfort and progressive loopholes, The Progressive Post examines the gloomy situation of the progressive parties in Central and Eastern Europe, for which a real revival is urgent, but it is not impossible.

This is the rich offer that the Progressive Post – the flagship magazine of the European Foundation for Progressive Studies (FEPS) – offers its readers in this latest issue of a difficult year 2021.

* Still on European strategic autonomy, FEPS recently launched a new research project aiming to provide an in-depth analysis and to define a concrete but ambitious political program. High-level policy experts will provide actionable recommendations from three perspectives: security and defense, economy and trade, and digital and technology.