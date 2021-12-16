Review: At Station Eleven, the world ends beautifully





Things could always be worse, and at Station Eleven they are. A powerful influenza virus spreads across the world almost overnight, killing most of humanity. Twenty years later, the survivors lead a pre-industrial life amid the ruins. But would you believe me if I told you that, in a way, things are also getting better? Or if it’s not better exactly, then a lot more hopeful than other TV apocalypses, from The Walking Dead to Y: The Last Man, would have left you hoping for. Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel, Station Eleven, whose first three episodes arrive Thursday on HBO Max, focuses less on survival (a concern even of sitcom The Last Man on Earth and the whimsical Sweet Netflix’s Tooth) than how the human spirit, as expressed through art, insists on thriving. At times gloomy and heartbreaking, it’s also bright, wonderful, even funny, the most uplifting spectacle about life after the end of the world you’re likely to see. It starts with a play: On a winter night in Chicago, movie star Arthur Leander (Gael Garca Bernal) collapses and dies on stage playing King Lear. The ensuing chaos reunites Jeevan Chaudhary (Himesh Patel), an underemployed public writer, with Kirsten Raymonde (Matilda Lawler), an 8-year-old actress playing one of Lears’ daughters as a child.

Kirstens’ parents are unreachable, which is why dawn turns freezing that night as patients begin to pour into hospitals. After a detour to buy around $ 10,000 worth of groceries, the couple lock themselves in a high-rise apartment with Jeevans’ brother, Frank (Nabhaan Rizwan), where they watch a stray airliner crash into the line. Chicago skyline. The 10-episode limited series jumps between the early days of the plague and two decades later, when Kirsten (Mackenzie Davis, Halt and Catch Fire) managed to continue her acting career after the apocalypse. She plays Hamlet with the Traveling Symphony, a motley theater and music troupe in the Great Lakes. Their lives seem almost idyllic, if not for reminders of the danger that could result if they stray away from The Wheel, their rigid touring loop. Governments have collapsed, but civilization has, in small pockets, regrouped. There is a generational gap between the prepans, who survived the plague, and the postpans, born afterwards, who don’t have the same attachment to the past. (IPhones, to them, are like magic totems from mythology.) In a way, Station Eleven shares as much with frontier stories as it does with apocalypse stories, in that part of it is about how you start a community from scratch. The Traveling Symphony, conducted by the cantankerous conductor (Lori Petty), is one such group. Another has settled at a regional airport, where its members try to preserve memories and comforts of the past. In one episode, Symphony members share an MRE sous vide dinner with a former colleague (David Cross), who lives on a mine-strewn golf course and writes a giant story he calls The Book of Joy and Joy. despair.

The theme, as it emerges, is memory as balm against prison. What is the limit between keeping a link with the past and being chained to it?

Patrick Somerville, who adapted Mandels’ novel for television, previously worked on HBO The Leftovers, which took place after the unexplained 2% of the world’s population went missing. Station Eleven involves greater loss, but it has a similar sensibility: melancholy, sardonic, and focused on life after the disaster rather than the disaster itself. The series therefore conveys the anguish of the pandemic with a few well-chosen scenes, rather than letting them accumulate until numbness. Station Eleven wants you to feel all the joy and despair, the tragedy and the comedy. As the elder Kirsten, Davis bursts into expression; as a precocious but vulnerable young Kirsten, Lawler gives one of the best children’s performances I’ve seen on television since Kiernan Shipka in Mad Men. The imagery is just as comprehensive. The first episode, directed by Hiro Murai (Atlanta), makes the apocalypse both epic and intimate. Its most striking device cuts between scenes from before the plague and the same sets decades later, invaded by vegetation of cruel beauty, as if to brandish the skull of civilization and say alas, we knew it well. There is something akin to a graphic novel about the way Station Eleven juxtaposes images and events through time: Kirsten and Jeevans’ journey in comedy; the Itinerant Symphonies circuit; the pre-pandemic life of Miranda Carroll (Danielle Deadwyler), an aspiring designer. The series actually takes its name from the comic book of Miranda’s Passion Project, about an astronaut trapped on a broken space station. (The state of humanity metaphor can be seen from orbit.)

One of the few surviving copies finds its way to Kirsten, who later remembers: When I read it, I didn’t care about the end of the world, because that was the world. Another reader, who calls himself The Prophet (Daniel Zovatto), is led to found a cult, whose mysterious objectives drive the shaggy plot. I can imagine a viewer for whom the premise of the pandemic strikes too close to home. A first image of masked children and orphans in a hospital waiting room hit me right in the stomach. I can also imagine a viewer seeing the eccentric and theatrical treatment of the subject as twee and art for the sake of art. (Some critics of Mandels’ novel criticized it for not being serious enough.) But that’s all: this is art for art. That is, it is a work that celebrates humanity by celebrating humanity’s will to create. Art, at Station Eleven, is the human soul preserved in MRE form for future consumption. It’s how we talk to each other through generations and beyond death. Station Eleven finds this power not only in Shakespeare but in the comics, in a hip-hop hymn, in an old-fashioned child’s voice recorded on an electronic keyboard even in an episode of Star Trek: Voyager, which gives the series a repetitive mantra, Survival is insufficient. Not everyone agrees on what art is for, of course, and if you want it to help put your worries aside, Station Eleven isn’t for you. I don’t blame you; it has been a difficult few years. But if you want a catharsis and a surprising laugh, I’m not sure I know a better show to start next year. In a time of sudden, slow-moving disasters, Station Eleven is a reminder that we never know what life will bring us. But the show must go on.

