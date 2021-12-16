Actor Vikram tested positive for coronavirus





Suryanarayanan, the actor’s manager confirmed the same, and said it was very sweet and there was nothing to worry about.

Popular Tamil actor Vikram has tested positive for coronavirus. Responding to a user on Twitter, Suryanarayanan, the actor’s manager confirmed the same, saying, Dear Supporters, only very sweet and nothing to worry about. Thank you for your prayers. Further details are awaited. Earlier this month it was announced that the actor will team up with director Pa Ranjith for his upcoming film which has been tentatively titled Chiyaan61The announcement was made by Studio Green, the production company funding the film, on Thursday, December 2. Vikram is currently preparing for the release of Mahaan, who co-stars with his son, actor Dhruv Vikram, in the lead role. Seven Screen Studio-funded director Karthik Subbaraj marks the father-son duo’s first collaboration. Actor Bobby Simha was also associated with the project. Vani Bhojan will be considered the leading female role. Read: Vikram will team up with Pa Ranjith for his upcoming Last month, actor-politician Kamal Haasan tested positive for the coronavirus. On Twitter, he shared that he had a cough on his return from the United States and had been tested. The actor, who recently celebrated his 67th birthday, said he was isolated in hospital as a precaution. “I had a mild cough after returning from the United States. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I isolated myself in the hospital. Everyone should be on guard when they realize that the spread of COVID-19 has not abated, ”Haasan said in a tweet. He then returned home after fully recovering. Read: Andha Naal in Maanaadu: 62 Tamil Movies That Broke the Mold

