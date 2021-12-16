Warner Bros. has no plans to change its theatrical strategy for 2022 – The Hollywood Reporter





Warner Bros. does not intend to change its theatrical release strategy in 2022 at this time, despite the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19 that continue to impact the film industry. The CEO of Warner Bros. Ann Sarnoff, speaking at a Bloomberg conference on Wednesday, acknowledged that the theatrical business remains a “work in progress,” but its 2021 strategy of releasing films in theaters is unlikely. and on HBO Max on the same day repeated next year, regardless of what happens with COVID. “Have we thought of going back to the day and the date? Sure, we’ve thought about it, but we’ve made our commitments to theaters, agents and talent, ”said Sarnoff. “Everyone was hoping we were on the other side of the pandemic now. “ Sarnoff added that older moviegoers, namely those over 35, remain the most reluctant to return while younger consumers go to the movies more easily. “In order for us to really come back to full throttle, we need a wider range of demographics and tastes,” Sarnoff said, adding that superhero movies and horror movies are “big movies”. ‘action-adventure’ seem to generate the most interest in selling movie tickets. for the moment. “All in all, we hope by next spring, when we will have The batman liberation, that we will have a much more complete participation, ”she added. But in addition to the movie industry, Sarnoff also discussed the competitive landscape of streaming, led by Netflix and Disney. Sarnoff argued that WarnerMedia’s offering, HBO Max, will be able to compete with market leaders by delivering a more comprehensive offering. “I think if you watch Netflix you see a really big first-mover advantage in all four quadrants,” Sarnoff said, noting Netflix’s approach to creating content for a wide range of viewers. However, Netflix does not have large franchises. “They are trying to acquire franchises,” Sarnoff said. “If you watch Disney +, you see a lot of franchises, but not a four quadrant approach.” “We have both,” she added, noting DC Comics and HBO franchises, as well as children’s programming, major movie releases, and men’s and women’s programming. Sarnoff also referred to one of the company’s most important franchises: Harry Potter. “We would like to develop more original Harry Potter series and we speak to JK Rowling and his team on a regular basis,” Sarnoff said. “It must be fair though. Whatever we do, it has to be true to the canon, true to the ethics of the wizarding world, and to who Harry is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/ann-sarnoff-2022-warner-bros-release-strategy-1235063175/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos