Queen Elizabeth cancels traditional pre-Christmas lunch as cases increase in England.





LONDON Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called on Britons to think twice about socializing the holidays as the Omicron variant is unleashed across the country. A day later, Queen Elizabeth II canceled her annual pre-Christmas luncheon for the Royal Family, according to people with links to Buckingham Palace. The Queen’s decision to cancel the lunch for the second year in a row comes as Britain has signaled a register 78,610 new infections virus Wednesday. Palace officials said it was a precautionary measure to avoid endangering family members by assembling a large group at Windsor Castle. The pre-Christmas meal is a long-standing tradition for the House of Windsor, bringing together children, grandchildren, cousins ​​and other extended family members before the Queen leaves for Sandringham, her country estate in Norfolk , where she celebrates the holiday with her immediate family. Elizabeth, 95, has been largely removed from public view since October, when she abruptly canceled a trip to Northern Ireland after what palace officials called exhaustion. She continued to conduct video calls and recorded a speech welcoming delegates to the United Nations climate conference in Scotland.

The Queen has sequestered inside Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip during the first year of the pandemic. When Philip died in April, coronavirus restrictions forced the Queen to mourn alone in a choir stall at St. Georges Chapel in Windsor, kept away from other family members. But the Queen ventured into the public arena after that, welcoming leaders to the Group of 7 summit in Cornwall and welcoming President Biden and his wife, Jill, to Windsor Castle in June. She was an active presence at these events, although palace officials said she was overdoing it and getting tired. The royal family’s holiday celebrations were already set to miss key members: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, as well as their children, Archie and Lilibet, were not expected to travel from their home in Montecito, California, Britain for Christmas .

