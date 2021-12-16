Entertainment
Allu Arjun reveals why he hasn’t made a Bollywood movie yet despite plenty of offers
Telugu actor Allu Arjun said on Thursday that he had received several offers to star in Hindi-language films, but was waiting for the right opportunity as his Bollywood debut will mark a milestone in his career.
Arjun, one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, says making a film in Hindi has been close to his heart for some time and that he has been in conversation with a few filmmakers about “something big”.
“I love Hindi cinema. I grew up watching it. I really want to make a pure Hindi movie. It will be a turning point in my career and I want to make the best possible choice for it. There have been a few offers but nothing really interesting or exciting has come up, “he said.
The 39-year-old actor is known for films like The Arya franchise, July and its blockbuster 2020 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Whenever he makes his Bollywood debut, Arjun said, he would like the project to be as massive as his past films in Telugu cinema.
“We discussed that if we can do something, (and) how to do it, if we want to do something big. Because people who come to me, they say they came up with something. solid. Once everything is in place, I will try to plan and come up with something big, ”he told reporters.
The actor was speaking at a special event of his latest, Pushpa: The Ascension, directed by filmmaker Sukumar.
The thriller will be released in theaters on Friday in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.
Arjun said he wanted to edit all his future films as “Pan Indian” projects, as language is no longer a barrier.
“I would like everything to be Pan Indian … Language is not a barrier for cinema. I would say we should go for a multilingual release and see how far we can go as Indian cinema.”
The actor said the divide between north and south is already blurring, and it is time for industries to come together to make movies that aren’t categorized based on the region they’re made in.
“In the 2000s, there was a clear separation between cinema from the north and cinema from the south. Over the past decade, we have slowly seen the gaps close. Today we see that everyone knows each other. In the near future, the lines will be so blurry that you won’t know where the movies are coming from. “
This, said Arjun, became possible thanks to the penetration of streaming platforms across the country, which made geographic borders and language barriers invisible.
“It won’t be about actors from the north or actors from the south but Indian cinema. There is a wonderful platform like OTT which has given opportunities to so many actors, filmmakers, technicians and opened up to us. incredible horizons in the entertainment industry.
“Not just film, but I think the Indian entertainment industry is going to be the biggest industry across the world.”
